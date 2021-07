Alex Rodriguez’s rep has broken the retired MLB star’s silence on the nature of his relationship with Lindsay Shookus. Alex Rodriguez, 45, and Lindsay Shookus, 41, are nothing more than friends — according to Alex’s rep. The drama in the Bennifer saga (that’s Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, of course) took a big turn on Saturday, June 19 when Alex (Jen’s ex) and Lindsay (Ben’s ex) were spotted hanging out at her birthday party in the Hamptons. Fans immediately began speculating that Alex and Lindsay were a new couple, but the retired MLB star’s rep denied that in a statement to Page Six on Monday, June 21. “There is absolutely zero there,” said the rep of the rumored romance. “They’ve been friends for 15 years.”