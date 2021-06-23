Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Violet Marie (Anderson) Bassett

Janesville Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrving, TX - Violet Marie Bassett, 76, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Irving. Violet was born on August 10, 1944 to Wallace C. and Ruby Mae (Klopfenstein) Anderson in Monroe, Wisconsin. She had a career in nursing as a CNA with Sedona Nursing. Violet was united in marriage to the love of her life Gary Bassett on January 8, 1966 in Afton, Wisconsin. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and good friend who will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

www.gazettextra.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruby Mae#Cna#Sedona Nursing#Graveside Service#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Obituarieshartington.net

Sylvia Marie (Rathgeber) Hight

Visitation was June 17 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Schleswig, Iowa. Funeral Services were June 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with Rev. Kurt Kaiser officiating. Interment was in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery, Coleridge. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Scott Heckens, Robin Varner, Tracy Beeck, Tamara Chubb, Marissa Hatcher, Heidi Jirovsky, Seth...
Bellaire, MIantrimreview.net

Mary Louise (Saitkowski) Bugajski

Mary Louise Bugajski passed peacefully and joyfully in her journey home to the God she so loved and so well served. Hers was a life of giving and loving. She was a loving wife to Joseph Alexander, a good mom to Kathleen, Joseph, Patricia, Mark, Daniel and Paul. She was grandma to JJ, Justin, Nick, Gabe, CJ, Mike, Matt, Maria, Annabella, Dan, Katie and Gracie. She was great grandma to Theo and Sarah. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joseph Alexander, and her son, Mark.
Libby, MTWestern News

Evelyn Marie (Chapel) Olson, 68

Evelyn Marie (Chapel) Olson, 68, passed away June 17, 2021, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. She died of natural causes stemming from a life of multiple diseases and physical hardships. She will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know her. Evelyn touched many...
Glendale, CAAsbarez News

Memorial Service: Marie (Demirjian) Kizirian

MARIE (DEMIRJIAN) KIZIRIAN. A memorial service will be held to mark the one-year anniversary of Marie Kizirian’s passing, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. She is being remembered by her:. Husband, Avak Kizirian. Son, Garo Kizirian and children, Kristina &...
Front Royal, VAroyalexaminer.com

Rose Marie Burkhardt James (1934 – 2021)

Rose Marie Burkhardt James passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 4th, 2021 with her two girls by her side. She was born in Akron, Ohio the 29th day of December 1934. Predeceased are her parents Michael P. Burkhardt and Mary Margaret Leichling Burkhardt. Rose Marie came from a large immigrant family. She leaves behind her brother, David Burkhardt, and two sisters, Theresa Ferguson and Marion (Marty) Lostteter.
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

Recent Obituary: Catherine (Cathy) Marie Payne

Of Ann Arbor, formerly of Chelsea and Green Valley, AZ, age 95, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living in Ann Arbor. She was born Dec. 18, 1925 in Detroit, the daughter of Stephen Edward James and Ethel Sarah (Shaw) Rondon. She worked for Leo Burnett Advertising Company from March 1, 1954 to December 30, 1988 in the accounting (Petty Cash) department.