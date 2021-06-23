Violet Marie (Anderson) Bassett

Irving, TX - Violet Marie Bassett, 76, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Irving. Violet was born on August 10, 1944 to Wallace C. and Ruby Mae (Klopfenstein) Anderson in Monroe, Wisconsin. She had a career in nursing as a CNA with Sedona Nursing. Violet was united in marriage to the love of her life Gary Bassett on January 8, 1966 in Afton, Wisconsin. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and good friend who will be missed by all that knew and loved her.