Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Diane Lynne (Scott) Fankhouser

Janesville Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCadiz, KY - Memorial Visitation for 57 year old Diane Lynne Scott Fankhauser of Cadiz will be Friday, June 25, 2021 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at King's Funeral Home. Husband of 24 years: Randy Fankhauser, Cadiz, Kentucky;. Son: Keith Fankhauser (Ashley), Clarksville, Tennessee;. Daughter: Nicole Moffatt, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin;

www.gazettextra.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
Person
Jerry Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ky Memorial Visitation#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Elizabeth T. Scott (Seine)

May 29, 1950 to June 22, 2021-Elizabeth was born in Portland Oregon. She graduated from David Douglas High School class of 1968. Elizabeth was born in Portland, OR where she graduated from David Douglas High School, class of 1968. After High School she went to OCE for two years before she got married in 1970. Elizabeth worked as a Records Administrator at the Elk Grove Unified School District for 27 yrs. After retirement in 2010, she enjoyed traveling with her husband including cruises to Alaska, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Hawaii and a 28 day cruise to the South Pacific. Her favorite vacation was the Oregon Coast, something she had not been able to do for the 38 yrs she lived outside Oregon, as an Air Force wife. She also enjoyed her hobby of crocheting and volunteering at Snow Cap Food Bank. Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 51yrs; Randall, sister; Linda M Shell (Steve), son; Bryan, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many friends. Elizabeth was preceded in death by parents; Joseph and Marie Dorney. For additional information visit www.greshamfuneral.com.