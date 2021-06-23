Charles William "Bill" Mitchell

April 18, 1936 - June 11, 2021Venice, FL - Charles "Bill" William Mitchell, 85, of Venice, Florida passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home. Bill was born April 18, 1936, in Elkhorn, WI, the son of the late Barney and Helen (Daugherty) Mitchell. Bill worked for the Walworth County Sheriff's Department as a Sergeant, Process Server and Range Master for 30 plus years, until his retirement in 1990. He served with the United States Navy for 8 years.