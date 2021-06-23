Readers Write: Mosquito No!
Well, it’s that time of year when flowers bloom, birds nest and all of nature comes to life. Not this year. No, it’s not COVID – it’s Mosquito Joe!. Last week, while I was outside tending to my organic garden, I heard a loud noise coming from the yard behind me. The smell was like soap mixed with chemicals so I thought power washing? Nope. Turns out it was Mosquito Joe, who did not notify me that they were spraying (which is required) since I live directly behind that property.theislandnow.com