Readers Write: Mosquito No!

By The Island Now
theislandnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, it’s that time of year when flowers bloom, birds nest and all of nature comes to life. Not this year. No, it’s not COVID – it’s Mosquito Joe!. Last week, while I was outside tending to my organic garden, I heard a loud noise coming from the yard behind me. The smell was like soap mixed with chemicals so I thought power washing? Nope. Turns out it was Mosquito Joe, who did not notify me that they were spraying (which is required) since I live directly behind that property.

