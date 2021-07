Elkhorn, WI - Wanda J. Miller, 84, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home. She was born August 14, 1936 in Fairfax, Virginia, the daughter of the late Everard and Grace (Luckett) Lyles. Wanda worked as a waitress throughout her life at Interlaken, Lakelawn and the Abbey. For the past 25 years, she worked in homecare in Missouri. She loved attending auctions and antiquing. Wanda enjoyed being outdoors and gardening.