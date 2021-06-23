Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

12000 - 12160 Lawnview Avenue

thexunewswire.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wimbledons are Waiting to Welcome you Home! Beautiful & Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment Homes! - In our spacious apartment homes in Cincinnati’s Springdale neighborhood, the luxurious living rooms are designed for entertaining. The spacious floor plans are large enough for all your gatherings. Your dining options include both a formal room and an eat-in kitchen. After dinner, you can catch up on your work or curl up with a good book next to a crackling fire in the den. Both of the large bedrooms offer enough closet space to accommodate anyone’s wardrobe, and have two full baths. There is even a walk-in storage space to store those less-used items.

www.thexunewswire.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
Cincinnati, OH
Real Estate
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Springdale, OH
Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Springdale, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#The Aerial 360 Tour#Https Bit Ly 37br29y#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Sports
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
Related
POTUSCBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols will not be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals begin Tuesday night between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks and will be broadcast by ABC. It was expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a press release that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy