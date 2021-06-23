Cancel
Elkhorn, WI

Kyle S. Reed

Janesville Gazette
 12 days ago

Pesque Isle, WI - Kyle S. Reed 68, of Presque Isle, WI formerly of Elkhorn, WI died Tuesday August 25, 2020 at UW Hospital Madison, WI. She was born August 7, 1952 in Cook County IL, the daughter of the late William and Fay (Nelson) Wuehrmann. Kyle was united in marriage to Ken Haak in 1975 at the LaFayette Church. Ken died October 8, 1984. Then on February 14, 1986 she was united in marriage to Steve R. Reed. Kyle called Elkhorn, WI her home for most of her life, and worked alongside Steve at Reed Furniture until they retired to Presque Isle, WI in 2016. Kyle enjoyed feeding a crowd, making people laugh, and gifting close family and friends with homemade blankets called ninis. Kyle loved the outdoors and being at the lake. But, her greatest love was for her family, especially her grandchildren. Kyle was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her husband of 34 years, Steve; her three children Suzanne "Suzie" (Joe) Nawikas of Truckee, CA, Joseph "Joe" (Brenda) Reed and James "Jim" (Erica) Reed all of Elkhorn, WI; four grandchildren: Maggie and Lettie Nawikas, Clay and Nellie Reed; her brother John (Wendy) Wuehrmann of Colorado Springs, CO; and by a host of other relatives and friends. Kyle was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and her first husband Ken.

