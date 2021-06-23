Kimpton makes pitch to families with free scooter rentals
Starting in July, select Kimpton hotels in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean will offer complimentary children's scooter rentals at the front desk. The program, launched in partnership with scooter company Micro Kickboard, is initially rolling out at 30 Kimpton hotels, including the Kimpton Muse in New York, Kimpton Hotel Wilshire in Los Angeles, Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach in Miami Beach and Kimpton Gray in Chicago.www.travelweekly.com