Kimpton makes pitch to families with free scooter rentals

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. After seeing the courtyards and curved staircases of this rental apartment in the French Quarter, Megan and Chris Olsen knew this was the place for them. They are a very creative couple: Chris owns the vintage and antique clothing and furniture brand Vice & Graft as well as Swamp Rags, and Megan is Assistant Vice President of Nursing at Ochsner Health, a paper artist, and co-owner of Vice & Graft. They both love that their home has a ton of natural light, great French Quarter views, and that it’s within walking distance to their favorite bars, coffee shops, and their kids’ school. Like everywhere in the Quarter, their home is dripping with history, too.