Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Terror, Drain, One Step Closer & Dare announce 2021 tour

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardcore vets Terror have announced a headlining West Coast/Southwest September tour leading up to their appearance at Furnace Fest, and they've tapped three of the most exciting newer bands in hardcore to open: Drain, One Step Closer, and Dare. "Very excited to get back to doing what we love, with some of the bands that keep us inspired and in love with Hardcore," Terror say. "Siked to see people jumping off each other’s heads once again!" All dates are listed below.

www.brooklynvegan.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Vogel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#San Diego#Salt Lake City#Dallas#Terror#Run For Cover#Revelation Records#Terror Drain One#Az#Nv Eagle#Ut Kilby Court#Tx Vibes#Tn Growlers 9 23#Al Furnace Fest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
BBC
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

One Step Closer reveal debut album details & new song (exclusive purple/white vinyl pre-order)

Pre-order our exclusive purple/white splatter vinyl variant of One Step Closer's anticipated debut album. Wilkes-Barre's One Step Closer took the hardcore world by storm with their great, Triple B Records-released 2019 EP From Me To You. Then they showed off an even more melodic side on their 2020 single Lead to Gray," which came alongside the announcement of their debut album, which was initially expected in summer 2020. The pandemic had other plans, but all the extra time at home gave One Step Closer a chance to really put everything into this album, and the result is a far more ambitious undertaking than anything OSC had done before. "Everyone put themselves into this record," vocalist Ryan Savitski said. "No one held anyone back. If there was an idea that could be cool, then we’d try it."
brooklynvegan.com

Tour News: Ann Wilson (Heart), Tank and the Bangas, The Crystal Method, Blxst, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced and happening again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news. THE CRYSTAL METHOD. American big beat pioneers The Crystal Method will return to...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Magdalena Bay announce debut LP, tour dates (watch video for new single “Chaeri”)

Following a string of singles and EPs, Los Angeles pop duo Magdalena Bay, aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, have announced their debut LP, Mercurial World, due out October 8 via Luminelle. "We spend all of our time together, and in some ways Mercurial World is about that particular sense of madness in containment," Lewin wrote in a statement to The FADER. "We live together and make art together; this immerses you in our creative, insular universe.”"
San Francisco, CAbrooklynvegan.com

Glassjaw reissuing first 2 LPs & live album as limited color vinyl set (we’ll be selling an exclusive version)

Glassjaw recently announced a 2022 tour with two-night stands in most cities, which will find them performing their 2000 debut album Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence and their 2002 sophomore album Worship And Tribute in full. Now it's been revealed that the band will also be giving 180 gram colored vinyl reissues to both albums, and packaging them together with a vinyl release of Live At The Forum, recorded at The Forum in London in 2011 and featuring songs from their first two albums and their 2011 EP Our Color Green (but the vinyl release won't include the Coloring Book encore). EYEWTKAS comes on cyan vinyl, Worship And Tribute on magenta, and the live album on yellow, and they will only come all together as a three-piece vinyl set (not separately).
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour News: Homeshake, Chicano Batman, Odonis Odonis, Sonny & The Sunsets, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced and happening again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news. CHICANO BATMAN. Chicano Batman just released a new single (check it out below)...
brooklynvegan.com

Red Fang limited pint glasses & updated tour dates

Portland's Red Fang recently released their first album in four years, Arrows (order the vinyl in our store), and they got to talk about it with Portlandia's own Fred Armisen for a cover story in the Summer 2021 issue of Revolver. To read it, you'll need to order the issue which you can get as part of a fancy bundle that includes the issue in a hand-numbered slipcase along with two different limited edition pint-sized beer glasses, each with artwork inspired by Arrows. Only 250 pairs of glasses were made. Order here before they're gone.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Terror reunite with Todd Jones (Nails) on new live-in-studio LP (exclusive gold vinyl pre-order)

Pre-order our "cloudy gold" vinyl variant of Terror's 'Trapped In A World,' limited to 200 copies. Earlier this year, LA hardcore lifers Terror released Trapped In A World, a live-in-studio album that reunited them with original guitarist Todd Jones (who went on to front Nails) and found them revisiting songs from their 2003 debut EP Lowest of the Low (Bridge 9) and their 2004 debut album One with the Underdogs (Trustkill). It serves as a precursor to the band's next album, which will be produced by Todd Jones.
brooklynvegan.com

San Jose hardcore band Maya announce new EP ‘Despierta,’ share “Sangrando”

San Jose hardcore staples Maya (aka Maya Over Eyes) are fresh off playing that insane parking lot show in their hometown with Xibalba, Gulch, Drain, Sunami, and Scowl, and now they announced a new EP, Despierta, due July 15 via Shark City Recordings. First single "Sangrando" is out now and it's a scorcher. "The song is about sacrifice and the effects of having to make sacrificial decisions in life," the band told No Echo.
Revolver

One Step Closer: See Hardcore Upstarts Wild Out in New "Pringle Street" Video

Revolver has teamed up with One Step Closer for an exclusive vinyl variant of This Place You Know on "solid purple with heavy white splatter" wax. There're only 250 copies available — order yours before they're gone!. Over the last couple of years, there's been a growing cadre of noteworthy...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

With Honor add 2nd CT reunion show; Shai Hulud, One Step Closer & Lift opening sold-out show

Connecticut melodic hardcore band With Honor recently announced their first headlining show in eight years, happening in their home state on 10/8 at Space Ballroom, and they later revealed the stacked support lineup of Shai Hulud, One Step Closer, and Lift. That show sold out, but now they've added a second one happening at Space Ballrooom (10/7) one night earlier. Tickets are on sale now. Support TBA.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

King Woman shares “Psychic Wound” off new LP, reveals openers for upcoming shows

Pre-order our silver vinyl variant of King Woman's new album, limited to 200. King Woman (aka Kris Esfandiari, also of Miserable, Sugar High, and NGHTCRWLR) has shared the second single off her upcoming album Celestial Blues. "Psychic Wound" is a dark, haunting song that finds the middle ground between goth, sludge, and shoegaze, and Kris says it's "about paying the price for eating forbidden fruit. When desire turns into obsession it can keep you longer than you intended to stay and nearly destroy your sanity." Listen and watch the Muted Widows-directed video below.
brooklynvegan.com

Little Dragon announce remix EP, share “Hold On” (Ela Minus remix)

Little Dragon are releasing the New Me, Same Us Remix EP on August 6 via Ninja Tune. It features remixes by Ela Minus, Octo Octa, Midland, Andrés, Lil Silva, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Poté, FKJ and Little Dragon themselves, who put a new coat of paint on their Moses Sumney collab “The Other Lover.”
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Section H8 team with Tim Armstrong on new song “Streetsweeper” (listen)

The fast-rising LA hardcore band Section H8 are gearing up to release their Taylor Young-recorded/mixed debut LP Welcome To The Nightmare on 7/30 via Flatspot Records, and on the album's just-released second single "Streetsweeper," they get an assist from a California punk veteran: Tim Armstrong. "Streetsweeper" starts out in typically...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Connan Mockasin made an album with his dad, Ade (listen to “The Wolf”)

Connan Mockasin has made an album with his father, Ade Mockasin. It's called It's Just Wind and will be out digitally July 14, which is Ade's 72nd birthday. The album came about after near-death experience Ade had, as well as Connan being told that an album with his father should be "made a priority, or you’ll regret it for the rest of your life."
Los Angeles, CAbrooklynvegan.com

Divine Horsemen prep first album in 33 years (listen to “Stony Path”)

Los Angeles punk/roots vets Divine Horsemen, still powered by the vocal forces of Chris D (The Flesh Eaters) and Julie Christensen, will release Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix, the group's first album in 33 years, on August 27 via In the Red. The record also features X drummer DJ Bonebrake who was also part of The Flesh Eaters' 2018 reunion, and keyboardist Doug Lacy.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Catbite announce new album ‘Nice One’ (exclusive blue vinyl pre-order & new song/video)

Pre-order our exclusive cyan blue vinyl variant of Catbite's anticipated sophomore album in our store. Philly power-poppy ska band Catbite arrived fully formed on their 2019 self-titled debut album, and after releasing alt-country and hardcore/punk versions of that same album, they've now finally announced their anticipated sophomore LP, Nice One, which is due August 6 via Bad Time Records. We're thrilled to be partnering with the band on an exclusive cyan blue vinyl variant, limited to just 100 copies. Pre-orders are up now. They look like this:
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Spoon played their first show since the pandemic at Austin’s Mohawk (pics, setlist)

Spoon surprised their hometown of Austin on Wednesday by announcing they were going to play local venue Mohawk the next night (7/2). "The band’s all in town and the Mohawk Austin was down so we’ve decided to put on a show here in Austin. This is it, our first time back since the troubles," they wrote. Tickets were only $20 and the show also featured Walker Lukens and the Red Headed Strangers.
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo family reacts after patriarch moves one step closer to NASA moon mission

After one round of voting, one Laredoan’s chances toward having a NASA “moonikin” named after him took a giant leap forward. A heroic figure in the history of both Laredo and in NASA, Arturo B. Campos is headed to the semifinals of the NASA Artemis contest. The contest featured eight...