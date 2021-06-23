Terror, Drain, One Step Closer & Dare announce 2021 tour
Hardcore vets Terror have announced a headlining West Coast/Southwest September tour leading up to their appearance at Furnace Fest, and they've tapped three of the most exciting newer bands in hardcore to open: Drain, One Step Closer, and Dare. "Very excited to get back to doing what we love, with some of the bands that keep us inspired and in love with Hardcore," Terror say. "Siked to see people jumping off each other’s heads once again!" All dates are listed below.www.brooklynvegan.com