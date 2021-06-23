Janesville, WI - Helen M. Welton, age 95, of Janesville, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home. She was born at home in Monticello on March 23, 1926, the daughter of Jacob and Irma (Zastrow) Karlen. Helen graduated from Monroe High School in 1944 and married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth W. Welton, on July 13, 1945. They farmed in the Monroe/Brodhead area until 1957 when they moved to Janesville. Helen was a member of St Peter Lutheran Church, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, Janesville Senior Center and RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program.) In her younger years, she was very active in her church-teaching Sunday School, serving on altar guild, being a communion helper, greeter and usher, sponsoring the fellowship hour and delivering Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed baking, dancing, and playing cards with her family and friends, whom she loved dearly.