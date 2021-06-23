Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

Helen M. Welton

Janesville Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanesville, WI - Helen M. Welton, age 95, of Janesville, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home. She was born at home in Monticello on March 23, 1926, the daughter of Jacob and Irma (Zastrow) Karlen. Helen graduated from Monroe High School in 1944 and married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth W. Welton, on July 13, 1945. They farmed in the Monroe/Brodhead area until 1957 when they moved to Janesville. Helen was a member of St Peter Lutheran Church, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, Janesville Senior Center and RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program.) In her younger years, she was very active in her church-teaching Sunday School, serving on altar guild, being a communion helper, greeter and usher, sponsoring the fellowship hour and delivering Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed baking, dancing, and playing cards with her family and friends, whom she loved dearly.

www.gazettextra.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monticello, WI
City
Irma, WI
City
Janesville, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Janesville, WI
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monroe High School#St Peter Lutheran Church#The Vfw Ladies Auxiliary#Sunday School#Usher#St#Apfel#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...