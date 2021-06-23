Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Gunnarsson, who scored OT goal during Blues Cup run, retires

Ottumwa Courier
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefenseman Carl Gunnarsson announced his retirement Wednesday after playing 12 NHL seasons and scoring one of the biggest goals in St. Louis Blues history. After hitting the post late in regulation in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, Gunnarsson memorably told Blues coach Craig Berube in the bathroom at intermission, “I just need one more." He scored 3:51 into overtime to tie the series against Boston and the Blues went on to win their first championship.

www.ottumwacourier.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perron
Person
Doug Armstrong
Person
Craig Berube
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Blues#Playoff Games#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Ap Hockey#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
Yardbarker

Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announces retirement after 12 NHL seasons

St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announced his retirement from the NHL in an essay published to the team's website on Wednesday. "As I hang up my skates for the last time I'm not sure what the future holds for me. But I know I'll love the game of hockey, no matter how hard she makes it," Gunnarsson wrote. "So I'd like to thank her, the game of hockey, for letting me love her and for all that she has given.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Blues Carl Gunnarsson Will Always Be Remembered

In a vacuum, the news that Carl Gunnarsson would be retiring from the St. Louis Blues, and professional hockey in general, would not garner much attention. Gunnarsson was regularly what I refer to as a ghost player – if the announcer did not say his name, you would not be aware he was on the ice.
NHLAnniston Star

Photos: Highlights from the Blues' Carl Gunnarsson's 12-year NHL career

St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announced his retirement from a 12-year National Hockey League (NHL) career. He joined the Blues through a trade on June 28, 2014. During Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, Gunnarsson scored the game-winning overtime goal to even the series with Boston and give the Blues their first-ever win in the finals. The Blues went on to win the series in seven games and bring St. Louis its first Stanley Cup Championship.
NHLinquirer.com

MONTREAL (AP) — Josh Anderson scored his second goal of the night at 12:53 of overtime, Carey Price made 43 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Friday night to a take a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup semifinal series.

Anderson scored after he knocked down an aerial pass at the offensive blue line. The puck fell to Paul Byron, who passed back to Anderson for his third goal of the playoffs, sending the Bell Centre into a chaotic celebration. Cole Caufield also scored to help Montreal win without interim...
NHLsouthernillinoisnow.com

Blues blueliner retires

UNDATED (AP) — Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson has announced his retirement after playing 12 NHL seasons and scoring one of the biggest goals in St. Louis Blues history. He scored 3:51 into overtime to tie the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against Boston at two games apiece before the Blues went on to win their first championship. It was his lone goal in 68 career playoff games.
NHLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Canadiens advance to Stanley Cup Final on Lehkonen's OT goal

The Montreal Canadiens' improbable quest for a 25th Stanley Cup continues. After entering the postseason as the essential last seed with 59 points, the Canadiens are headed to the Stanley Cup final after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime in Game 6 of the semifinals Thursday. The Canadiens...
NHLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Cooper's OT goal cements 'pretty special' K's victory

Fort Wayne rallies from 3 down; series with Allen tied at 1. The Komets have been playing hockey for 69 seasons, much longer than any other team in the ECHL. And in that time, they haven't had too many victories as unlikely as the one they delivered Saturday night in Allen, Texas.
NHLPosted by
Reuters

Nicolas Roy's OT goal lets Knights even series with Habs

EditorsNote: fix Montreal OT record in 5th graf, added new info in 6th and 8th grafs. Nicolas Roy became the overtime hero with the goal that gave the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 comeback victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday and evened their Stanley Cup playoffs semifinal series.
NHLgocheckers.com

Notebook: Nicolas Roy Scores OT Winner for Vegas

Now in the Western Conference finals against Montreal, Vegas forwards Patrick Brown and Nicolas Roy are the last Checkers standing among the NHL’s final four teams. Each player has chipped in offensively throughout the playoffs, with Roy most notably keeping his composure in a high-pressure situation to score the overtime winner and tie the series at 2-2. It was his second straight game with a goal, giving him eight points (4g, 4a) in 15 postseason contests.
NHLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

K's win in OT, headed to Kelly Cup Finals

Alan Lyszczarczyk’s goal, after a deft no-look pass from Shawn Szydlowski, has sent the Komets into the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time. The overtime goal cemented a come-from-behind 3-2 victory Tuesday over the Allen Americans, the top-seeded team in the Western Conference, which dropped the series 3-1 to third-seeded Fort Wayne.
NHLktvo.com

Stanley Cup hero for the St. Louis Blues retires after 12 seasons

ST. LOUIS — Carl Gunnarsson is retiring. Gunnarsson achieved a lot of great things in his 12 NHL seasons, but none bigger than game two of the Stanley Cup finals in 2019. In overtime against the heavily favored Boston Bruins, he would step up and get the game-winning goal to tie the series. It was his only goal in 68 NHL playoff appearances. It was the first-ever victory in the Stanley Cup for the Blues. Even bigger, they would go on to win the series in 7 games.
NHLPosted by
Reuters

OT victory in Game 6 sends Habs to Stanley Cup Final

EditorsNote: update 2: adjusts punctuation in third and fourth grafs; changes to “the Golden Knights’” in next-to-last graf. The Montreal Canadiens have authored a trio of upsets already in the Stanley Cup playoffs, but don’t for a second believe they are content to bask in that achievement. After clinching their...
NHLWGRZ TV

OT win lifts Canadiens to first Cup Final since '93

MONTREAL (AP) - Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:39 into overtime, Carey Price stopped 37 shots and the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 28 years following a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Cole Caufield and captain Shea Weber also scored, and the Canadiens eliminated the Golden Knights in Game 6 of their semifinal series. Considered mere after-thoughts after entering the playoffs with the worst record, Montreal has won 11 of 13 since falling behind 3-1 to Toronto in its first-round series. Montreal will make its playoff-leading 35th Stanley Cup Final appearance with a shot to add to its 24 championships. Montreal will face the winner of the semifinal series between the defending champion Lightning and New York Islanders. Game 7 is at Tampa Bay on Friday.