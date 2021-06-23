Gunnarsson, who scored OT goal during Blues Cup run, retires

St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announced his retirement from the NHL in an essay published to the team's website on Wednesday. "As I hang up my skates for the last time I'm not sure what the future holds for me. But I know I'll love the game of hockey, no matter how hard she makes it," Gunnarsson wrote. "So I'd like to thank her, the game of hockey, for letting me love her and for all that she has given.