Did pandemic spur trend of ‘home food procurement’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer gardens are well underway, but many people are also turning to their own backyards to find other forms of food. From hunting to raising chickens and cultivating mushrooms, the pandemic spurred the growth of what the experts call “home food procurement.” A University of Vermont research team surveyed 600 people in Vermont about how they got their food and they found 35% had hunted, foraged, fished, or gardened since the pandemic started. And half of those people had done it for the first time or more intensely than before, especially households that were food-insecure or those whose jobs had been affected.