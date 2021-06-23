One of the Best New Features Coming to iPhone This Fall Will Help You Regain Control of Your Time

In this article: ios, apple, news, ios 15, gear, smartphones, ios 15 public beta, smartphone, ios 15 beta, iphone. There's plenty to look forward to in the upcoming iOS 15 update: SharePlay in FaceTime, new Focus modes, better Maps and Weather apps, as well as deeper integration across Messages, Photos and more. Though there's still some time to wait before the next OS officially rolls out, those eager to try early versions of these new features can check them out starting today. Apple has released the iOS 15 public beta and if you're curious enough to install potentially unstable software, you can run it today. Additionally, Apple also dropped the public betas for iPadOS 15 (which shares many of the same features as iOS 15) and watchOS 8. Make sure you back up your data before you begin!