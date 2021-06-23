Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Appeals Court rules against GOP leaders over redistricting

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court on Wednesday refused to put on hold a judge’s ruling that Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of legal challenges over redistricting.

Republicans wanted to put the ruling on hold while they pursue an appeal. The judge’s April 29 ruling voided the contracts with two outside law firms and barred any future payments. The contracts allowed for spending of more than $1 million in taxpayer money to the two law firms.

Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke last month declined to put his ruling on hold and the state appeals court on Wednesday agreed that the ruling should not be stayed.

The appeals court said that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did not establish why a stay was necessary. The court also said it was not persuaded by their arguments claiming irreparable harm from the earlier ruling.

Four Madison teachers, including the current and incoming teachers union president, brought the lawsuit arguing that state law does not allow for legislative leaders to hire attorneys outside the state Department of Justice before a lawsuit has been filed. The Legislature has yet to begin the redistricting process.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

495K+
Followers
264K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Devin Lemahieu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appeals Court#Attorneys#Redistricting#Gop#Ap#The Wisconsin Legislature#Republicans#Dane County Circuit#Assembly#Senate#Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Columbia, SCPosted by
The Associated Press

Top GOP political consultant faces new corruption charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A top Republican political consultant in South Carolina faces 14 additional charges in a 7-year-old investigation into corruption among lawmakers. The new indictments against Richard Quinn Sr. on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice were handed up May 20, but weren’t announced publicly or even shared with Quinn’s attorney, The State newspaper reported.
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How California could recall its governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California will hold a recall election Sept. 14 that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. The date was set by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a Democrat and Newsom ally, after election officials certified that enough valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot. Republicans are hoping for an upset in a heavily Democratic state where the GOP hasn’t won a statewide election since 2006. The election will be watched nationally as a barometer of the public mood heading toward the 2022 elections, when a closely divided Congress again will be in play. Here’s how it works: