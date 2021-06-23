NC Zoo needs your help naming red wolf cubs

In a recent announcement by the Toledo Zoo, two new Siberian tigers were welcomed in, one female and one male. The two of them were both born at the facility this year on March 19, an addition that greatly helped their endangered species. In a press release, Jeff Sailer, president and CEO of the Zoo, stated, “I am so proud of the Zoo’s animal caretakers and veterinary staff for their hard work in making the birth of these two cubs possible.” The baby tigers made their public debut on June 12. The Zoo has yet to name the two cubs, but the public is encouraged to cast their votes here from now until June 30. Toledo Zoo. 2 Hippo Way. (419) 385-4040. toledozoo.org.