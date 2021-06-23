Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

NC Zoo needs your help naming red wolf cubs

WRAL
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly 15 to 20 red wolves remain in the wild, and they're all in NC. But a breeding program at the North Carolina zoo is helping to replenish that population with a new litter of red wolf pups. Now the zoo needs your help naming them.

www.wral.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wolves#The Zoo#North Carolina Zoo#Nc Zoo#Red Wolf Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Travel
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsUpNorthLive.com

2 rescued bear cubs get new custom-built enclosure

DEVON, England (Zenger News) — Two bear cubs, Mish and Lucy, abandoned in the Albanian mountains, are now in a custom-built enclosure in the UK. The Eurasian brown bear siblings were abandoned by their mother in 2019, possibly due to the destruction of their habitat, and faced certain death. After...
Asheboro, NCMorganton News Herald

N.C. Zoo asks public to vote for names of 6 American red wolf pups

ASHEBORO — The Zoo is seeking help from the public in naming six American red wolf pups born in April, the North Carolina Zoo said in a news release. The red wolf litter is the first to be born in the wolves' public habitat in two decades. Typically, litters are born in the red wolf breeding area, the Zoo said.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily News

‘Strong’ baby southern white rhino born at Tampa zoo

It’s a rhino arrival! A southern white rhino was born June 6 at a Tampa zoo, adding a new member to a species that animal officials consider to be near threatened. The birth of the female calf was announced over the weekend by ZooTampa at Lowry Park. “The baby rhino appears to be strong and is nursing alongside her mother,” the Florida zoo said in a Facebook post. A 20-year-old rhino named ...
Colorado Stateourcommunitynow.com

2 Colorado Zoos Named Best Zoos in 2021

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Denver Zoo earned spots in the top 10 list of USA Today's best zoos to visit this year. It's a wild time in Colorado, and USA Today agrees. Two Colorado zoos, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Denver Zoo were named to the list of 10 Best Zoos in North America. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo nabbed the No. 4 place spot, while Denver Zoo made No. 10.
Asheboro, NCwccbcharlotte.com

NC Zoo To Drop Requirement For Reservations On July 1

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is ending the requirement for visitors to make reservations in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. A statement from the zoo says reservations will no longer be required beginning July 1. The zoo will still require visitors who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing. When the zoo reopened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, reservations were required to limit the number of visitors to the zoo, which is outside of Asheboro.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Help name the Red River Zoo’s new baby camel

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Zoo announced the birth of a Bactrian Camel. The female was born on June 7, and after a few weeks behind the scenes with her mother, the calf is now on exhibit and living with the rest of the camel herd.
Chicago, ILblockclubchicago.org

The Shedd Aquarium Wants Your Help Naming This Giant Pacific Octopus

DOWNTOWN — The Shedd Aquarium is bringing a new creature to its Oceans exhibit — and it wants your help giving the largest octopus species in the world a warm welcome. From June 28 to July 4, those attending Octopus: Blue Planet II 4D Experience at the Shedd, 1200 S. Lake Shore Dr., can vote to name the subject of the exhibit, a giant Pacific octopus.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Ask SAM: The red wolf pups have names

The North Carolina Zoo has announced the names of six of the 12 red wolf pups born at the zoo in three litters between April 28 and 30. The pups, four females and two males, were born to Flint (father) and Sassy. These are their first pups. The pups are...
AnimalsLincoln Journal Star

Letter: Mountain lion hunt bad idea

Only around 22 independent-age mountain lions live in northwestern Nebraska, the smallest population of lions in the country. Yet Nebraska Game and Parks is proposing a trophy hunting season on them in 2022, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is set to vote on this egregious proposal June 11.
Toledo, OHtoledoparent.com

New Siberian Tiger Cubs at Toledo Zoo

In a recent announcement by the Toledo Zoo, two new Siberian tigers were welcomed in, one female and one male. The two of them were both born at the facility this year on March 19, an addition that greatly helped their endangered species. In a press release, Jeff Sailer, president and CEO of the Zoo, stated, “I am so proud of the Zoo’s animal caretakers and veterinary staff for their hard work in making the birth of these two cubs possible.” The baby tigers made their public debut on June 12. The Zoo has yet to name the two cubs, but the public is encouraged to cast their votes here from now until June 30. Toledo Zoo. 2 Hippo Way. (419) 385-4040. toledozoo.org.
AnimalsArizona Daily Sun

Wolf's Den: Parched wildlife need your help to get a drink

You wish some records would never be broken. But 2021, sadly, will likely set another record. Arizona Game and Fish has been providing water to wildlife for 75 years. This water for wildlife has been in the form of developing wildlife waters called trick tanks, or drinkers. Drinkers collect rainwater, store it in underground tanks and then supply a drinker for wildlife to use. During periods of no rain, rainwater collection does not work, but the tanks are still there.
AnimalsPosted by
WQAD

Niabi Zoo welcomes female Amur Leopard

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — The Niabi Zoo has a new animal in their family. The zoo welcomed Iona the Amur Leopard on June 2. She comes from Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in the United Kingdom. Iona is Niabi's second Amur Leopard. A male named Jilin joined the zoo in back...
AnimalsPosted by
WSB Radio

Quad-Cities zoo adds rare, female Amur leopard

A Quad-Cities zoo has acquired a rare, female Amur leopard so that it can mate with the facility’s male leopard. Niabi Zoo, located in Coal Valley, Illinois, announced the addition on Wednesday, the Dispatch-Argus reported. The Amur leopard is listed as a critically endangered species by the World Wildlife Federation,...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Olmsted Parks needs your help to break world record

BUFFALO, N.Y. — How would you like to have a hand in helping to break a world record?. Back on June 21, 2018, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy for the first time broke the Guinness World Record for the 'longest line of garden flamingos' in Bidwell Parkway. Since that time, the flamingo, re-named FLOmingo in honor of Frederick Law Olmsted, has become the unofficial mascot of the Conservancy.
Animalskfgo.com

Leave Baby Animals Alone, Watch for Deer

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department offers a simple message to well-intentioned humans who want to pick up and rescue what appear to be orphaned baby animals this time of year: don’t touch them. Whether it is a young fawn, duckling, cottontail rabbit or a songbird, it is better to leave them alone.
Animalsfloridapolitics.com

ZooTampa announces birth of southern white rhino

White rhinos are classified as near-threatened because of habitat loss and poaching for their horns. Officials at ZooTampa at Lowry Park announced the birth of a southern white rhino, the eighth to be born in Tampa as part of a plan to help species. ZooTampa officials said the baby was...