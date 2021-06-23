Cannabis Industry Chart Of The Week: The Cost Of Cannabis Debt - The Gap Grows

The rise in online retail shopping has grown significantly in recent years, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by a new report from the United Nations revealing a four-fold increase in dark web drug sales over the last decade. Four years ago, they estimate this market was worth $80m (£57.7m) and has now grown to $315m (£227.5m).Just one of many interesting revelations about the current state of the world drug market and those involved in it. One of the continents that is often overlooked in terms of illicit drug use is Africa, perhaps due to the attention given to famine...