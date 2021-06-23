Cancel
Cannabis Industry Chart Of The Week: The Cost Of Cannabis Debt - The Gap Grows

By Viridian Capital Advisors
As debt raises continue to increase for large and smaller operators, Viridian has calculated an “effective cost” analysis to truly arrive at cost of capital for borrowers. Our calculation explicitly values all embedded options including convertibility and any warrant coverage. We also take into account Original Issue Discount and amortization features as well as any mandatory premium liquidation price. The “effective cost” is the yield to maturity based on issue price less option values.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

