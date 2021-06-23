Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Infiniti QX60 Strives to Stand Out In A Crowd

By Mark Vaughn
Autoweek.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Infiniti QX60 SUV will enter a crowded market by the end of the year. Only the 3.5-liter V6 is carried over, everything else is new. Fully endorsed by Kate Hudson. After months of camo shots and teasers, Infiniti finally pulled the cover off its coming QX60 three-row luxury crossover for all the world to see. It even had help in the launch from “Hollywood movie star” Kate Hudson, who was in a video about the Q that should be out about the time you’re reading this. So if Kate Hudson drives one (at least she did in the video) it’s got to be cool, right?

www.autoweek.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infiniti Qx60#Design#Fuel Economy#Pathfinder#Airstream#Cvt#Vq#Awd#Active Brake Limited Slip#Awd#Usb#Android Auto#Propilot Assist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Nissan
Related
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Infiniti QX60 First Look: Boring No More

It isn't often the case that an automaker debuts a concept whose design faithfully transfers over to the production model. Wild wheels are downsized, seductive curves are straightened, and bold looks are generally watered down by safety regulations and manufacturing realities. The all-new 2022 Infiniti QX60 is the exception to that rule, debuting with styling that is nearly identical to the stunning Monograph concept Infiniti showed last year and way, way beyond its predecessor's humdrum visage.
Buying CarsPosted by
SlashGear

INFINITI reveals the all-new 2022 QX60 SUV launching this fall

INFINITI has revealed its all-new, next-generation family SUV called the 2022 INFINITI QX60. The all-new QX60 will go on sale this fall and is one of the most successful models the company produces, with over 400,000 units sold since it first debuted. The automaker says the SUV has been updated for 2022 with modern artistry and craftsmanship.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Infiniti QX60 Is A Plusher, Smarter Three-Row Crossover

The build-up to the unveiling of the all-new Infiniti QX60 has been extensive. Last year, the new SUV's design was previewed by the pretty QX60 Monograph. Other than a sleek exterior, Infiniti promised that this would be a highly capable crossover as well with an especially advanced all-wheel-drive system. The...
CarsAutoGuide.com

2022 Infiniti QX60 Debuts With Evolutionary Styling, Overhauled Interior

The 2022 Infiniti QX60’s design is inspired by the Monograph concept from last year. Infiniti’s oldest and best-selling SUV has received a complete overhaul. The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is an evolutionary new chapter in the model’s history. It’s understandable that Infiniti refrained from changing the design dramatically to maintain familiarity.
Buying CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

Conquer Life in Style: All-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 Arrives

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2021-- Confidence to conquer your day begins with capability. Especially with a crowd to please. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005806/en/. The all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60, combining powerful athleticism with harmony and simplicity. AUTOGRAPH grade shown in Moonbow Blue. (Photo: Business...
Buying CarsDigital Trends

2022 Infiniti QX60 aims to make school runs more stylish

Luxury cars conjure destinations like five-star hotels and ski resorts, but the 2022 Infiniti QX60 is a three-row family crossover SUV, designed for school runs and shopping trips. Like it or not, it exemplifies modern automotive luxury. Infiniti sold over 400,000 of the previous-generation QX60 globally, chairman Peyman Kargar told...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 Wants to Conquer the Road

You need to take a look at the 2022 Infiniti QX60. It just arrived on the scene as a refreshed three-row option with tons of luxurious features. The new Infiniti QX60 is looking to conquer the road this summer. Is the 2022 Infiniti QX60 a good SUV?. According to AutoEvolution,...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

First Look: 2022 Infiniti QX60 Crossover Debuts With Snappy Styling

The current Infiniti QX60 is an anonymous entry in the midsize luxury three-row SUV segment, partly due to its rounded styling and partly to a droning, continuously variable transmission. Luckily, there’s a new model on the horizon (previewed by the QX60 Monograph), and it promises to be a wholesale improvement. The 2022 Infiniti QX60 should impress customers with sharp new interior and exterior styling, plus a nine-speed automatic transmission.
BusinessThe Drum

Nissan: Infiniti QX60 by Publicis

Infiniti, the luxury arm of Japanese automaker Nissan, has revealed its new QX60 in a cinematic, 10-minute long launch film and a multichannel campaign. “Infiniti presents: Conquer life in style with all-new QX60” sees Golden Globe Award-winning actress Kate Hudson behind the wheel of the brand’s new three-row SUV. In...
CarsCarscoops

2022 Honda Civic Hatch, Ferrari 296 GTB Hybrid, Infiniti QX60, Kia Stinger EV Render: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. This M5’s owner is obviously the kind of guy that likes to show just how much faster his BMW is than your car, and he isn’t going to let something like having a boat hitched to the rear get in the way. When the lights go green, the BMW/boat combo thunders ahead, leaving the Golf driver in the next lane trailing in its wake.
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 GMC Hummer EV, 2022 Infiniti QX55, E-Legend EL1: Today's Car News

GMC has finally shown its 1,000-hp Hummer EV accelerating to 60 mph using the Watts to Freedom launch control feature. The battery-electric lifestyle pickup truck is coming to showrooms this fall with up to 350 miles of range, and an SUV body style is set to join it in 2023.
Buying CarsAutomobile

2022 Ford Maverick Is a Small Truck With a Small Price and Big MPG

Where did all these Ford game changers come from all of a sudden? The 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup offers up to 563 hp, 300 miles of range, and 10,000 pounds of towing capacity, and it affordably ($41,669 to start!) electrifies the best-selling vehicle in the world. And now this truck, the new 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup, looks like it will shake up the smaller end of the spectrum.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Complicates a Simple Machine

Depending on how you frame it, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is either a relic of the past or one of the most technologically complex vehicles on the road. Body-on-frame construction, solid front and rear axles, and a fabric roof make the Wrangler a sort of 21st-century self-propelled covered wagon. Yet the 4xe plug-in hybrid follows the lead of science-fair projects such as the Chevrolet Volt and the Toyota Prius Prime, running on gas, electricity, or a combination of both in the interest of greater efficiency.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Vanderhall Brawley EV Off-Roader Gets Quad Motors, 35-Inch Tires

Utah-based Vanderhall made a name for itself by developing a series of incredibly rad three-wheelers, most of which are powered by 1.4- and 1.5-liter turbocharged engines sourced from General Motors. There's also the Edison2, which does away with the combustion engine and features a fully electric powertrain. The new Brawley is also an EV, but it's substantially different than any other Vanderhall before it.