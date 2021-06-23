Cancel
Florida State

Florida bill may allow drivers to use hazard lights in the rain if approved

By Admin
Posted by 
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres Gazette
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Starting as soon as July 1, drivers in Florida might be allowed to use their hazard lights when driving in heavy rain on highways and interstates, but only if Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed off on the bill first. That is an abrupt change after years of being told not...

thelehighacresgazette.com
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
1K+
Followers
830
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com
TrafficPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Hot-Car Deaths — How to Prevent Them

Children are at a heightened risk of dying in a hot car this summer in Florida and across the country. Temperatures in Florida are rising as summer 2021 hits full force, which means a heightened risk of death for any children left inside a hot car. Florida totaled 96 hot...
Daytona Beach, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did You Know?

Did you know that the man, who recently shot a Daytona Police Officer, was found on the property of a Black Nationalist paramilitary organization?. Othal Wallace, 29, is the suspect in the shooting of 26-year-old police officer, Jason Raynor in Daytona Beach. Wallace had been the subject of a manhunt since the incident on the previous Wednesday, with Daytona Beach Police Department posting on their Twitter account in the early hours of Saturday that he had finally been apprehended.
Savannah, GAPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

NHC UPDATE

A small low-pressure system is located on this Sunday night over the Atlantic Ocean about 425 miles east-southeast of Savannah, Georgia. The associated shower and thunderstorm activity has become less organized since earlier this afternoon, becoming displaced to the northwest of the surface center due to strong upper-level winds. The low is forecast to move quickly west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, crossing over the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream Monday morning, and it has some potential to become a tropical depression or tropical storm before reaching the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina by Monday evening. It has a medium (50 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and five days. If the system becomes more organized overnight or on Monday, then tropical storm warnings could be required for a portion of the Georgia and South Carolina coasts with short notice. Regardless of development, a few inches of rain are possible along the immediate coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina through Monday night. An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday afternoon, if necessary.
Alabama StatePosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

CLAUDETTE NOW MOVING OVER WESTERN ALABAMA

…CENTER OF CLAUDETTE NOW MOVING OVER WESTERN ALABAMA……HEAVY RAINS AND GUSTY WINDS CONTINUE ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE SOUTHEAST U.S…A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Cape Fear to Duck, North Carolina, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area Sunday night and Monday. Interests elsewhere across the southeast U.S. should monitor the progress of this system.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

CLAUDETTE INLAND OVER SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

.CLAUDETTE INLAND OVER SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA……HEAVY RAINS AND TROPICAL-STORM-FORCE WINDS CONTINUE ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST…A Tropical Storm Warning continues from east of Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa/Walton County line Florida, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans. Tropical storm conditions should continue along the coast in the warning area today.
EnvironmentPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Potential Tropical Cyclone Three Public Advisory

BULLETIN Potential Tropical Cyclone Three Intermediate Advisory Number 4A NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032021 100 PM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 ...DISTURBANCE A LITTLE STRONGER... ...HEAVY RAINFALL AND TROPICAL-STORM-FORCE WINDS BEGINNING TO REACH PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST... SUMMARY OF 100 PM CDT...1800 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...27.3N 91.1W ABOUT 165 MI...265 KM S OF MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA ABOUT 295 MI...480 KM SSW OF MOBILE ALABAMA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...45 MPH...75 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 15 DEGREES AT 14 MPH...22 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1007 MB...29.74 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: None. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County line Florida. * Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 6-12 hours. Interests elsewhere along the northern Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of this system. For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 27.3 North, longitude 91.1 West. The system is moving toward the north near 14 mph (22 km/h), and a north to north-northeast motion is expected during the next day or so. On the forecast track, the system will make landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast tonight or early Saturday. A northeastward motion across the southeastern United States is likely after landfall through the weekend. Satellite data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. The circulation is gradually becoming better defined, and a tropical storm is likely to form over the north-central Gulf of Mexico later today or tonight. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles east of the center. A NOAA C-MAN station at the Southwest Pass of the Mississippi River recently reported sustained winds of 44 mph (71 km/h) and a wind gust of 51 mph (82 km/h) at an elevation of 125 feet (38 meters). The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters and surface observations is 1007 mb (29.74 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- Key messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone Three can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3, WMO header WTNT43 KNHC, and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/graphics_at3.shtml?key_messages. RAINFALL: Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches are expected across portions of the Central Gulf Coast beginning today. Considerable flash, urban and small stream flooding impacts as well as new and renewed minor to isolated moderate river flooding are likely. As the system continues to lift northeast through the weekend, anticipate heavy rain to expand across southeastern Mississippi, southern and central Alabama, and central Georgia resulting in rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 7 inches. Flash, urban, small stream and isolated minor river flooding impacts are possible. The potential tropical cyclone is expected to produce total rainfall of 3 to 6 inches with isolated amounts of 8 inches across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide... Morgan City, LA to Okaloosa/Walton County Line, FL...2-3 ft Lake Borgne and Mobile Bay...2-3 ft Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...1-2 ft Okaloosa/Walton County Line, FL to Panama City, FL...1-2 ft Pensacola Bay, Choctawhatchee Bay, and Saint Andrew Bay...1-2 ft Cameron, LA to Morgan City, LA...1-2 ft Vermilion Bay...1-2 ft Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. WIND: Tropical storm conditions are beginning to reach the coast within the warning area, and these winds will continue into Saturday. TORNADOES: There is a threat for a tornado or two this afternoon across coastal Louisiana, spreading overnight into Saturday across southern portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle.
Florida StatePosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

OUR Florida

Florida’s federally-funded emergency rental assistance relief program to support residents and businesses as they continue to recover and rebuild. Do I Qualify? Apply Today. OUR Florida is currently accepting applications for rental and utility assistance and will begin processing applications in the order in which they were received beginning Monday, May 17, 2021.
EnvironmentPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

The Saharan dust is back!

Keep your eyes out for more vibrant and colorful sunsets this week, possibly starting tomorrow night, thanks to the annual return of Saharan dust from across the Atlantic. The Saharan dust is back! Here’s when especially vibrant sunrises, sunsets could return to Florida. It happens every year about this time....
Texas StatePosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Texas man causes three-car crash

A Texas man faces three counts of DUI serious bodily injury, four counts of DUI property damage, and a single charge of DUI personal injury to another after a crash in Lehigh Acres on Sunday, officials said. Vinh Phan Le, 26, of Houston, is accused of driving drunk and causing...