Elton John's Yellow Brick Road Will End Near Houston
Sir Elton John didn’t become one of the 20th century’s legendary musicians from sheer, unequivocal talent alone. To become one of the top-selling solo artists of all time (one diamond, 38 platinum or multi-platinum and 26 gold albums, if you’re counting) takes some tenacity, too. The Rocket Man’s determination to bring his beloved songs to live audiences one last time — on a tour previously halted by the global pandemic — resumes in May 2022 when the Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour kicks off in Frankfurt, Germany.www.houstonpress.com