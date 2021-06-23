Elton John's Yellow Brick Road Will End Near Houston

Elton John announced on social media his final concert dates for North America and Europe as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. John said in a video addressed to fans: “Shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.”