Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Elton John's Yellow Brick Road Will End Near Houston

By Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Houston Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Elton John didn’t become one of the 20th century’s legendary musicians from sheer, unequivocal talent alone. To become one of the top-selling solo artists of all time (one diamond, 38 platinum or multi-platinum and 26 gold albums, if you’re counting) takes some tenacity, too. The Rocket Man’s determination to bring his beloved songs to live audiences one last time — on a tour previously halted by the global pandemic — resumes in May 2022 when the Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour kicks off in Frankfurt, Germany.

www.houstonpress.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rocket Man#Toyota Center#Iheart Radio#North American#Vip#The Houston Press Free#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Music
Country
Germany
Related
Newark, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Elton John’s farewell tour to stop in New Jersey

Elton John’s farewell tour, postponed from 2020, will be making a couple of stops in New Jersey next year. The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will play the Prudential Center in Newark on Feb. 25, 2022 and MetLife Stadium on July 23, 2022; the MetLife appearance is part of the second leg of his US tour: the Stadium Tour.
Entertainmenttheeastsiderla.com

Dodger Stadium to host Elton John's final U.S. concerts

Pop superstar Elton John will play his final two concerts in the United States at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 19-20, 2022, the musician announced today. John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe" will begin May 27, 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany. "I'm coming to you...
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Elton John’s final North American tour comes to New Orleans

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes to the Smoothie King Arena in 2022. His show was scheduled for June 24, 2020, but is now rescheduled for January 19, 2022. Presale tickets are available now through TicketMaster. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date are still valid. He...
Musicheymix.com

Elton John announces North American and European dates on 2022 ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

Elton John announced on social media his final concert dates for North America and Europe as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. John said in a video addressed to fans: “Shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.”
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
93.7 The Fan

Elton John

The Final Tour will make stops in Europe in major cities such as Milan, Liverpool, and Paris. Elton will then travel across the pond to take his final bow in the US, playing in major cities including Pittsburgh on September 16, 2022 at PNC Park.
Arizona StateKGUN 9

Elton John's Farewell Tour to make another visit to Arizona

PHOENIX — Legendary singer Elton John is bringing his "Farewell" tour back to Arizona for one final time in 2022. The singer's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" will make a stop at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix on Nov. 12, 2022, marking his 12th concert visit to the Valley, and part of a last 20-stop tour in North America.
Houston, TXABC13 Houston

Elton John stretches out grand finale tour with new Houston show

HOUSTON, Texas -- Elton John is coming back one more time to say goodbye. More than three years after the legendary singer announced his expansive "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour," he has revealed another extension, a group of dates that will include a Houston concert on November 4, 2022, at Minute Maid Park.
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Elton John coming to Pittsburgh's PNC Park on farewell tour

PITTSBURGH — Sir Elton John, the piano-playing global rock superstar, is coming back to Pittsburgh one last time on the final world tour of his career. "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" will visit PNC Park on Sept. 16, 2022. Tickets go on sale June 30; a pre-sale begins Friday. A link is posted at eltonjohn.com.
Houston, TXHouston Press

There's Harmony and Humor with the BROS Currie on Side Project

It’s a well-worn trope—albeit one that seems to be true—that rock and roll brothers in the same band will battle and break up. Ask the Everlys, Gibbs, Wilsons, Fogertys, Davies, Robinsons, or Gallaghers. Hell, even the Dorsey brothers had a bitter feud with competing big bands back in the day.
Syracuse, NYchatsports.com

Elton John’s greatest songs about Syracuse Orange athletics

With news that Syracuse University will host Elton John at the Carrier Dome/Stadium/House That Billy Joel Built on September 10, 2022 we fired up the #jokesandgarbage machine. Our task to take some of Elton’s greatest hits and make them more suitable for the Syracuse Orange so let’s get right to it shall we.
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

Elton John tribute show to kick off amphitheatre's season

The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre will rocket into its 2021 season with "Remember When Rock Was Young - the Elton John Tribute" on July 10. The show is a full strength stage experience capturing the music, costumes and charisma of Sir Elton John. It stars the multi-award winning, singer, actor and pianist Craig A. Meyer. In addition to his numerous roles in film, television and on Broadway, Meyer has toured internationally and recorded with music legends including Frankie Valli and Barry Manilow.
Houston, TXHouston Press

The Jenny Thing: Uniting an '80s Sound and '90s History with Today's Worldview

The Jenny Thing is: Mike Phillips, Ehren Becker, Matt Easton, and Shyam Rao. Photo by Olivier Riquelme/Courtesy of Hello Wendy PR. The plot line of middle aged men “trying to get the band back together” from their youth has been mined—usually for comedic purposes—by plenty of novels and movies. But the reunited four members of The Jenny Thing are plenty serious about reestablishing themselves in 2021.