Sustainable polymer nanocoatings: An innovative concept
The modification of surface properties, such as metals, medical devices, and glass mirrors, represents a vital opportunity to inhibit the buildup of proteins or contaminants (i.e., fouling) for biomedical materials/devices, food packaging, many membrane filtration applications. Surface coatings with sustainable anti-fouling, bactericidal or the killing of bacterial membrane cells, and self-cleaning surface properties are particularly desirable and are receiving great attentions.