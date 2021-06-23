Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin update out now (version 1.0.7), includes ability to hold dog and cat at once

The official Monster Hunter Twitter account has announced that Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.1.0 is now available for download. It should automatically update if you’ve got the game on Switch and WiFi turned on. Version 3.1.0 includes a number of changes and fixes as outlined in the extensive patch notes which we have included down below. The main change with Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.1.0 is that New Event Quests will be available every week and more downloadable content is now available via the eShop. Monster Hunter Rise is out now on the Nintendo Switch both physically and digitally.