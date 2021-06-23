Cancel
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin update out now (version 1.0.7), includes ability to hold dog and cat at once

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has received a new update worldwide. The Switch version is now at version 1.0.7. Today’s update contains a new feature: the ability to hold a dog and a cat at once. Additionally, your dog will now come running to greet you when you return home from adventuring. The update also contains various balancing adjustments, other improvements, and support for Latin American Spanish and Simplified Chinese.

