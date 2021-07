Two people, one of them a girl under 18, were hospitalized with bullet wounds early Wednesday after gunfire broke out in Concord. Officers later arrested a man, police said. The girl and the adult were expected to survive their injuries after being shot inside a home in the 1100 block of Meadow Lane, police Lt Sean Donnelly said. Police were called there around 12:40 a.m. Police did not release the girl’s age.