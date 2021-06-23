Cancel
Springfield Man Formally Charged in Tuesday Stabbing Inside Party Store

By Nate Adams
A 20-year-old Springfield man was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in the stabbing of another man Tuesday afternoon. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Custer Party Store on Dickman Road just before 4 p.m. on June 22nd after two men got into an altercation inside the store. When deputies arrived, they found one of the men had been stabbed at least a half-dozen times. Authorities believe the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the back. The victim was taken to Bronson Kalamazoo for treatment.

