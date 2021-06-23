Cancel
Quincy, IL

Once Popular Chain’s Lone Remaining Location Is In Quincy

By Sam
 10 days ago
You don't see many arcades around anymore, but did you know that Quincy is home to the last Aladdin's Castle Arcade room?. Who doesn't remember as a kid getting dropped off at the mall for hours with a ton of quarters to play video games? I swear it seemed I did that every weekend, I once help the top spot on the Pac-Man game, not so much anymore. When we have nothing to do on a weekend, the girls and I love going to Aladdin's Castle with each of us spending $5 on our favorite games. Whether its Pac-Man for me, or the claw machines for the girls, we just love hanging out and playing with some of these retro games (it's weird for me to think Pac-Man is retro). I did find out something that makes the Quincy location even more special, its literally the last one standing.

Quincy, IL
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

