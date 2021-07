For most fish that can exit the water to feed on land, the skill comes with a catch: After they capture their prey, they need water to actually swallow it. This usually means dragging their food back into the lake or ocean, though some creatures have evolved special methods: the mudskipper holds water in its mouth and uses it to slurp down a meal before slinking back beneath the surface. But in the unofficial “Coolest Fish That Feeds on Land” competition, not even the mudskipper can beat the snowflake moray eel (Echidna nebulosa).