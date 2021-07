Your preschooler likes to stay busy — and when summer comes around, they will want to enjoy some fun in the sun with lots of engaging and artistic outdoor activities. Yeah, that cutie-pie of yours is not going to be content to put their feet up and lounge in the shade, so you will want to be prepared with crafty plans, stocked with easy-to-do projects, and equipped with plenty of supplies to ensure that “Camp Mom” or “Camp Dad” is a smashing success.