Wayne PD: Officers Nab Accused Ambulance Thief Burglarizing Route 23 Starbucks
A repeat offender caught driving a stolen ambulance last year was arrested by Wayne police after he broke into a Starbucks on Route 23 overnight, authorities said Wednesday. Officers Kevin MacDonald, Michael Sweeney and Trevor Costabile found Jonathan Roman, 35, hiding in a storeroom after responding to a burglar alarm at the Willowbrook Mall-area café shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.dailyvoice.com