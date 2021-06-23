Cancel
Public Safety

Wayne PD: Officers Nab Accused Ambulance Thief Burglarizing Route 23 Starbucks

By Jerry DeMarco
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA repeat offender caught driving a stolen ambulance last year was arrested by Wayne police after he broke into a Starbucks on Route 23 overnight, authorities said Wednesday. Officers Kevin MacDonald, Michael Sweeney and Trevor Costabile found Jonathan Roman, 35, hiding in a storeroom after responding to a burglar alarm at the Willowbrook Mall-area café shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

