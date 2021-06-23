Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Real Reason Jennifer Love Hewitt Turned Down A Role In How I Met Your Mother

By Lana Schwartz
Posted by 
The List
The List
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the '90s, it felt like actress Jennifer Love Hewitt was everywhere: She was a series regular in the hit show "Party of Five," before taking her talents to the big screen with blockbusters like "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Can't Hardly Wait." Her love life made headlines, too, with Hewitt linked to '90s teen throbs like Will Friedle, Andrew Keegan, Joey Lawrence, and Carson Daly, the famed "TRL" host (via The Things).

www.thelist.com
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Radnor
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Breckin Meyer
Person
Andrew Keegan
Person
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Person
Joey Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Trl#Party Of Five#Av Club#The Independent#Digital Spy#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘How I Met Your Father’ Adds To The Cast

I have to admit that I was really sad over the Lizzie McGuire reboot not taking off, but I have come to accept it, because we’re getting Hilary Duff in another show. Yes, How I Met Your Mother may not have been my favorite show, but will I be watching How I Met Your Father. Duff is set to star in the show for Hulu. We hadn’t gotten much information on this show beyond that, but we know now who will be starring opposite her – Chris Lowell has been cast.
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

Pam Fryman to direct 'How I Met Your Father' pilot

June 25 (UPI) -- How I Met Your Mother director Pam Fryman has signed on to direct and executive produce the pilot episode of Hulu's How I Met Your Father. Fryman will also serve as an executive producer on the 10-episode comedy starring Hilary Duff. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger...
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Principal Turns 'I Will Always Love You' Into A Graduation Song

WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) And I... KING: It's one of the greatest love songs ever recorded - "I Will Always Love You," written by Dolly Parton and famously performed by Whitney Houston. But now one man has turned it into a graduation song. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARCUS GAUSE: (Singing) And...
The Guardian

I do love getting older. Here are five infuriating reasons why

Apparently – brace yourselves – we can’t stop ageing. Time to pack up my crucible and robes and cancel my subscription to Practical Alchemy for Beginners. A newly published international study has concluded, in essence, that biological factors will continue to constrain our attempts to prolong life. “The trajectory towards death in old age has not changed,” said José Manuel Aburto, part of the team that analysed mortality data, rather crushingly, like that kid who told you Santa wasn’t real.
TV SeriesTwinfinite

Which How I Met Your Mother Character Are You? Take the Quiz to Find Out

Whether you liked the ending or not, there’s just no denying that How I Met Your Mother has been one of the most popular romcom sitcoms of the last decade. The characters are all fun and charismatic, albeit a little problematic at times, and while some of the jokes don’t quite hold up in this day and age, most of them do land.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Harrison Ford's Recent Injury Is Much Worse Than Anyone Thought

Harrison Ford is arguably best known for his portrayal of adventurer Indiana Jones in the film series of the same name. Ford is also known for his impressive stunts in the movies and he is still doing them at 78 years old, according to CinemaBlend. His stunt double Vic Armstrong told CNN in August 2008 what it was really like to work with the actor. "The biggest stunt I always say on the Indiana Jones films was stopping Harrison doing the stunts because I had to fight nearly every time to stop him," he said.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Liam Neeson reveals sweet reason he turned down James Bond

Liam Neeson has revealed that he was in contention to play James Bond back in the 1990s, though turned it down over the wishes of late wife Natasha Richardson. The Taken actor opened up about being approached for the role before Pierce Brosnan landed the part in GoldenEye, admitting he wasn't offered it in the end.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Ticked Off’ Sarah Jessica Parker Caught Fighting With Matthew Broderick?

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have one of the longest-lasting marriages in Hollywood. After the paparazzi snapped a few pics of the couple fighting on the beach last year, one outlet reported that Parker and Broderick’s relationship was headed into some choppy waters. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the couple stands today.