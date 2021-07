When the lights shined the brightest, the Philadelphia 76ers shriveled into an uptight, scared basketball team. Last night, was one of, if not the worst performance I have ever witnessed as a Philadelphia sports fan. Yes, as a Philadelphia sports fan, last night's Game 7 is on the top of the list as the worst Philly sports performance ever. That's saying something. Did the 76ers underestimate the Atlanta Hawks? I don’t believe so. The Hawks were the inferior basketball team. The Sixers just failed to show up late in games, time and time again.