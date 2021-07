A Bobby Tarantino III project could be in the works, with Logic teasing the possibility on his new single “Vaccine.”. His latest cut arrives just a week after releasing the YS Collection Vol. 1, and only two weeks after he announced his return from retirement. “Vaccine” features production from 6ix and hears Logic touch on his brief departure, his love for his son and the people who talk bad about him: “I got no time to attack all these people ’cause money is time / And you spend yours in all these places / While I’m on tour with all these faces / In these arenas you wish you was in / Maybe stop talkin’ ’bout me and you’ll win.” He also hints at the possibility of a new project in the Bobby Tarantino series as he raps, “Ready to f*ck up the game / BT3 now we at it again, mane,” although the rapper himself is yet to formally announce any full-length efforts.