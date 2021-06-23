Illinois DCFS enhances training and resources to support LGBTQI+ youth in care; calls for Illinoisans to become foster parents to LGBTQI+ youth during Pride Month
June is Pride Month and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is enhancing training and services to ensure LGBTQI+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning and intersex) youth in care are protected and supported; and calling on Illinoisans to provide welcoming, affirming and loving homes for LGBTQI+ youth in care by becoming licensed foster parents.sangamonsun.com