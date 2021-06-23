Ride the Music City Star downtown for July 4th

Did you know that the 4th of July celebration in downtown Nashville is one of the biggest in the whole country? Make plans now to experience this fantastic holiday event!. I’ve lived in Middle Tennessee for a really long time (my whole life!) and I never went downtown to see the fireworks because I hate traffic and parking garages. Then Lauren introduced me to the Music City Star. Riding the train downtown is basically the best thing ever. It’s a fun little ride that works for the whole family. There’s just something about a train ride that makes you feel like a kid again.