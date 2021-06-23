Cecil Wade 'Buck' Beach Jr.
Bowling Green - Cecil Wade "Buck" Beach Jr. age 75 of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday at the Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Buck was born in Bowling Green to the late Cecil Wade Sr. and Juanita Harris Beach. Buck was a retired Bowling Green Police Officer, also Starmark of Florida Distribution Manager. He served in the United States Air Force. Former member of the First General Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, now a member of ILive Church in Scottsville.www.bgdailynews.com