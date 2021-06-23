Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fantasia Barrino Shares The Latest News On Her Newborn Daughter's Health

By Samantha Coulter
Posted by 
The List
The List
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fantasia Barrino rose to fame in 2004 after winning season three of the popular singing competition "American Idol" (via CBS). Since taking home this enviable title, Barrino has released seven successful studio albums (via Discogs), including "Free Yourself" which featured Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper "I Believe." The 36-year-old has worked with Missy Elliott and even starred as herself in the lifetime movie "The Fantasia Barrino Story: Life Is Not a Fairy Tale" (via Entertainment Weekly).

www.thelist.com
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fantasia Barrino
Person
Monique Taylor
Person
Missy Elliott
Person
Kendall Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Fertility#Cbs#Discogs#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Ne-Yo Shares First Video of Newborn Daughter Isabella

“LADIES N’ GENTS. Introducing the newest member of the Smith Clan ISABELLA ROSE SMITH🥰🥰🥰,” he captioned the video. “Welcome to the world lil’ mama. And know that I got you thru when, where and whatever. Now and forever.”. “You got 3 big brothers and a big sister that all love...
Celebritiespraisedc.com

Every Photo On The Internet Of Fantasia’s Baby, Keziah!

Fantasia & Kendall Taylor welcomed their baby girl, Keziah on May 23rd, 2021. The power couple welcome their first baby together and are certainly thrilled! Legendary singer, Fantasia, and her soul mate met at a nightclub and instantly clicked. Fast forward six years later they are have brought their bundle of joy home.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Missy Elliott Gifted New Lamborghini From Her Mother For 50th Birthday

Missy Elliott’s extensive car collection continues to grow. To celebrate her 50th birthday yesterday, Missy’s mother decided to gift her daughter with a brand new Lamborghini SVJ Roadster. Showing off the custom black whip on social media, Missy adds that during her 25 year music career, she's only taken 3...