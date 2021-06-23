Fantasia Barrino Shares The Latest News On Her Newborn Daughter's Health

Fantasia Barrino rose to fame in 2004 after winning season three of the popular singing competition "American Idol" (via CBS). Since taking home this enviable title, Barrino has released seven successful studio albums (via Discogs), including "Free Yourself" which featured Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper "I Believe." The 36-year-old has worked with Missy Elliott and even starred as herself in the lifetime movie "The Fantasia Barrino Story: Life Is Not a Fairy Tale" (via Entertainment Weekly).