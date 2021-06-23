How The Full Moon On June 24 Will Affect You If You're A Capricorn
The full moon on June 24 brings with it some big possibilities for all zodiac signs. However, because the celestial event, which has been dubbed the Strawberry Moon, is in the sign of Capricorn, it focuses on hard work and self-development, per Cosmopolitan. The outlet reveals that if you've been working hard, the full moon will bring some great things your way and help you realize the fruits of your labor. However, if you haven't been putting in the work, or making excuses, there could be some issues for you to deal with in the coming days.www.thelist.com