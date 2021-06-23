Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

How The Full Moon On June 24 Will Affect You If You're A Capricorn

By Amanda Lynne
Posted by 
The List
The List
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The full moon on June 24 brings with it some big possibilities for all zodiac signs. However, because the celestial event, which has been dubbed the Strawberry Moon, is in the sign of Capricorn, it focuses on hard work and self-development, per Cosmopolitan. The outlet reveals that if you've been working hard, the full moon will bring some great things your way and help you realize the fruits of your labor. However, if you haven't been putting in the work, or making excuses, there could be some issues for you to deal with in the coming days.

www.thelist.com
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Strawberry Moon#Full Moon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyAllure

Why the Super Strawberry Full Moon in Capricorn Is So Important

There's a full moon in Capricorn coming on Thursday, June 24, and it's one of the most powerful astrological days of the year. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, call it the "strawberry moon" because it happens around the same time that berries are ready to be gathered. Full moons are a powerful time for manifestation, culmination, and the realization of our goals. Here's more about the Full Strawberry Moon, plus how to spend it.
Astronomycreators.com

Sun, Moon, Triangle

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you think you can improve things, or keep them at a sweet status quo, you lead the way. But if you believe someone else has the right vision, you'll be the first to follow. It's not about power; it's about the group good. TAURUS (April...
AstronomyElite Daily

This Week’s Full Moon Is Asking That You Take A Much-Needed Rest

The last couple lunations have been intense — we’ve had back-to-back eclipses within the last month — so the upcoming full moon in Capricorn on June 24 will be the first “regular” one since April 26. As Gemini season comes to an end, and we move into the summer months, Cancer season is encouraging you to initiate things that bring you emotional security and comfort in your life, even if it doesn’t propel you closer to your work-related ambitions. The spiritual meaning of the June 2021 full moon is all about reevaluating your relationship with productivity, and asking yourself whether you are making enough room in your life for emotional comfort and security, or putting it on hold for your goals.
AstronomySun-Journal

Capricorn: Balance out the hours you spend working and playing

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alisan Porter, 40; Nicole Kidman, 54; John Goodman, 69; Lionel Richie, 72. Happy Birthday: Share only with like-minded people. Focus on your objective, and dismiss those who try to lead you astray. Keep life simple and projects doable. Focus on friendships that are honest and trustworthy. Let go of negativity and situations that don’t offer healthy lifestyles or chances to make progress. Call the shots instead of letting someone dictate what you can and cannot do. Your numbers are 5, 16, 22, 29, 31, 37, 42.
AstronomySilicon Republic

How you can catch a glimpse of this week’s ‘strawberry moon’

While this full moon’s ‘super’ status is contested, it is undoubtedly a sight worth seeing for fans of the night sky. June 2021 has been an exciting month for lunar events. After a partial solar eclipse a few weeks ago, celestial fans are in for another treat with the ‘strawberry moon’ tomorrow (24 June).
AstronomyWALB 10

June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday

(Gray News) – June’s full moon is coming this week. The strawberry moon peaks at 2:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says. The June moniker comes from...
Lifestylehamlethub.com

Intuitive Astrology July 2021

July 2021 will bring positive energy to everyone. July has the longest days of the year to take in the warm weather and the outdoors! It is an excellent opportunity for sun, fun, and romance. The evenings are great for barbeques and firepits. Please take advantage of this time to catch up on social gatherings since 2020 was lacking thereof.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Strawberry full moon: how to locate it in your natal chart and know what it will affect your life

A new full moon will have a moon this Thursday, June 24. The sky will predispose itself to show this phenomenon, also known as Cutter Superluna, so important in astronomy, but also in astrology. In terms of this discipline, the full moon will occur in Capricorn. It occurs in this sign because we are going through the month Cancer, from this week, and both signs are complementary opposites.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Scorpio, Your July Horoscope Focuses On Exciting New Opportunities

You may find that certain aspects of your personal life are holding you back from your commitment to your career as your Scorpio July 2021 horoscope begins. As Mars—your ruling planet—forms an opposition with Saturn on July 1, how you treat yourself in private will reveal deeper truths about the way you see yourself in public. Remember—the two are always connected.
AstronomyMindBodyGreen

Mercury Retrograde Shadow Period: What It Is + How Long It Lasts

Ah, at last, Mercury retrograde is over–or so it seems. While yes, this round of Mercury retrograde did technically end on June 22, we are still in its "shadow period" until July 7. And it just so happens that the shadow period can actually be more scrambled than the retrograde itself, according to the AstroTwins. Here's what to know:
LifestylePost-Star

Horoscopes: June 30

Just being human takes a lot of work, much of it done beneath consciousness. Trust the work that the you inside the you is doing. Don’t wait until you’re worn out to replenish. The solar/lunar water sign trine opens a wave of feeling to soothe and rock the weary soul. Relax into it and a sense of calm will extend to the rest of this moon cycle.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

May Supermoon: What is the Flower Moon and how can you see it?

Towards the end of the month the sky gives us a new exciting show, after the fascinating shooting stars and Aquarids: the Supermoon of May or Moon of the flowers, which we can admire on May 26. Let’s see then what this Supermoon is and how we can see it since it will also arrive accompanied by an eclipse although it seems that from our country we will not be able to witness it.
AstronomyPosted by
Shape Magazine

June's Full Moon, the "Strawberry Moon," Could Have You Revising Your Definition of Success

The sun's annual trip through Cancer has just begun, bringing with it lots of opportunities to connect with loved ones, get in your feelings, and renew your commitment to nurturing yourself. It's fitting that the cardinal water sign hosts one of the sweetest and most action-packed chapters of summertime. And given all the heavy-duty astrology that Gemini season served up - from an eclipse season to Mercury retrograde and Saturn-Uranus square - the Crab's heartfelt homebody vibes should also feel like a welcome reprieve. And you can also rest assured that the first lunar event of Cancer SZN looks like it'll be a mostly benevolent one.
Lifestylegreensboro.com

Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you think you can improve things, or keep them at a sweet status quo, you lead the way. But if you believe someone else has the right vision, you’ll be the first to follow. It’s not about power; it’s about the group good. TAURUS (April...
Lifestyletelegraphherald.com

Today’s horoscope: July 1

CANCER (June 21-July 22) Back away from unpredictable people. A steady pace forward will help you gain trust and respect. Share only what's necessary. LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Trust your instincts, not what someone tells you. The changes others make will cause uncertainty, so have a backup plan in place. Personal improvements will give you needed confidence.
LifestyleAllure

What July's Virgo Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

Your sign's 2021 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Virgo personality profile. Welcome to July, beautiful Virgo! June was a little bit kinky, and you may have found yourself interested in trying new things in the bedroom. Thanks to your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, you were able to ask for what you wanted. Your love life is definitely on a winning streak but beware of misunderstandings when Mercury, which is in Gemini, squares (an unfavorable astrological aspect) Neptune in dreamy Pisces on Tuesday, July 6. Communication may be hazy, especially with lovers, so ask for clarification before jumping to conclusions. Have any difficult conversations in person rather than over text.
AstronomyPosted by
Well+Good

This Week’s New Moon Is a Solar Eclipse in Gemini—Here’s What Life Changes It Will Reveal for Your Sign

The upcoming new moon on June 10th at 6:52 a.m., ET, is also a powerful solar eclipse in Gemini. And as the second eclipse of the season, many signs can expect this cosmic event to usher in new realities. Gemini is a mutable air sign ruling over information, communication, and mental energy, so during this solar eclipse in Gemini, we can expect the reveal of information, especially from the past, to increase and to empower us to stand in our truth, rely on our intuition, and emphasize the power of discernment.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Virgo Monthly Horoscope for July

Wednesday, July 28: Jupiter Retrograde enters Aquarius. So, the last month was hectic. Back-to-back eclipses coincided with Mercury Retrograde, and you were pushed to the breaking point. Fortunately, the cosmos are starting to ease back and—as reality begins to resume some semblance of normalcy—you have the perspective to look at your circumstances from a birds’ eye view. On July 9, when the Sun and Moon meet in Cancer, you’ll be encouraged to expand your reach. You have what it takes to foster community, Virgo, so why not apply those skills to the greater good? Under this sky, consider ways you can integrate the micro and the macro. What does it mean to take even bigger steps? I know it may sound cliche, but the truth is that a single individual has the ability to make an impact…but you can go further, faster when you collaborate with others. At the beginning of the month, invest some time and energy in aligning with like-minded people who share your vision. Together, anything’s possible.