Cryptos have become a hot asset class. With billions of dollars invested into crypto, the crypto frontier may finally be coming into the mainstream. However, there are some problems, for better or for worse, that persist with decentralized finance. One issue could be drastic price changes off the back of massive crypto influencers opining on the subject at large or on a single crypto. Arguably the greatest of these people is Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), with over 55 million followers on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). Musk wields an overwhelming power on social media, moving the crypto market every time he tweets. His posts can often affect the price momentum and dictate the crypto narrative.