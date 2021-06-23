What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on June 23
Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Wednesday, June 23 doesn't add anything new to the list, but it does deliver one ominous warning: the babies are taking over. The animated nursery rhyme bonanza Cocomelon moves all the way up to No. 2, bumping the apocalyptic fairy tale Sweet Tooth down to the third spot. Manifest, which is now officially canceled after Netflix passed on saving it, stays in the No. 1 spot.www.tvguide.com