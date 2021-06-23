Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Are tech companies taking away our ‘right to repair’?

By Laura Murphy-Oates
The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian government is looking at whether it’s easy enough to repair things that we use everyday – also known as the right to repair. A draft report released this month says it’s not – especially when it comes to farming equipment, cars and smartphones – and has recommended a suite of changes to improve our right to repair and to reduce the amount of electronic waste created in Australia. Guardian reporter Josh Taylor explores why it’s so hard to get your gadgets fixed and asks how that could be changed.

www.theguardian.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Farming Equipment#Electronic Waste#Smartphones#Gadgets#Australian#Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
Australia
Related
BusinessWired

Let Users Own the Tech Companies They Help Build

A tech-eternity ago, in 2016 and 2017, one of us helped organize a shareholder campaign at Twitter, asking the platform to explore strategies for making its users into co-owners of the company. Twitter was then entertaining acquisition offers from the likes of Disney and Salesforce. To those of us in the campaign, it seemed wrong that a platform of such personal and political importance, attracting such love-hate devotion from its users, was really just a commodity to be bought and sold. The tech press covered our campaign but mostly dismissed it as quixotic. We presented our proposal at Twitter’s annual meeting, and it won only a few percentage points of the shareholder vote.
Businesslifewire.com

Why Are Tech Companies Trying to Be ‘Everything-Platforms’?

Amazon just bought messaging service Wickr. Meanwhile, Facebook is doing podcasts, Apple is making TV shows, and Twitter purchased a newsletter company. What’s going on? Data, lock-in, and FOMO. The internet has consolidated everything. We used to have classified ads in local newspapers, and then it was all on Craigslist....
Businesstechgig.com

Leading tech companies are lobbying for change in IT rules in India

A representative for Google has stated that the organisation respects India’s legislative process and has historically acknowledged the government’s directions on removal of certain content that is against the local laws. Global tech giants like. ,. Facebook. as well as. WhatsApp. that have adhered to the new IT rules in...
JobsVentureBeat

3 fantastic permanent jobs open in tech companies right now

Now is a great time to make a change. There’s something about the summer air that puts a real pep in your step, so why not really lean into it? You may have been thinking about getting a new job for a while, perhaps now is the time to go for it!
BusinessItproportal

UK now has 100 $1bn tech companies

The United Kingdom is now home to 100 technology companies worth at least $1 billion (also known as unicorns), new data from Dealroom and Tech Nation suggests. As reported by City A.M., the milestone was reached courtesy of Tractable, a start-up using AI to build computer vision tools. The firm recently announced $60 million in Series D funding, which brought its valuation to the fabled $1 billion mark.
ComputersKTEN.com

Take Our Hand

How BCM One is leading the way in Microsoft Teams telephony transformation. Want to transform the way your organisation communicates?. Want your teams and your customers to interact seamlessly via voice, video and messaging?. Want to put clarity, confidence and reduced cost front and center as you take your first...
EconomyItproportal

UK tech firms are struggling to recruit the right workers

Businesses are having a difficult time recruiting high-quality staff for technology roles, data from Talent Works suggests. According to the firm, less than a quarter of UK tech leaders find it easy to identify suitable candidates. US businesses seem to be having a better time in that respect with 47 percent of leaders finding it easy to hire.
Economyinews.co.uk

When to walk away as an investor if companies are not taking proactive action on issues like climate change

Pension schemes invest savers’ money into some of the largest companies in the world. That means pension savers like you are shareholders, and therefore owners, of businesses such as Microsoft and Samsung. On your behalf we’re able to vote at annual general meetings (AGMs) held by the company, in a way that promotes long-term sustainable growth and then follow up with them afterwards to check progress.
Businessslashdot.org

Microsoft's Shareholders Demand Right-To-Repair

Microsoft shareholders have filed a resolution demanding the company seriously consider making its products easier to repair. As You Sow, a non-profit that specializes in shareholder advocacy, delivered the shareholder resolution on Thursday. According to As You Sow, the right-to-repair is important to Microsoft's shareholders because discarded electronics are destroying the world's environment, and Microsoft has pledged to help it stop.
Los Angeles County, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Tech Companies Pave the Way for Post-Pandemic Workplaces

Of all the industries in Los Angeles, the tech sector was among the quickest to adapt to the pandemic. Most companies in Silicon Beach, whether homegrown or headquartered elsewhere with large L.A. footprints, easily shifted their teams to remote work in the early days of Covid-19. They rarely missed a beat in the transition, and many thrived as demand soared for their products and services over the past year.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Amazon Plans to Build Delivery Robot Tech in Finland

The Seattle-headquartered tech giant said in a blog post that it is setting up a new "Development Center" to support Amazon Scout, which is a fully electric autonomous delivery robot that is being tested in four U.S. locations. Two dozen engineers will be based at the Amazon Scout Development Center...
Economydig-in.com

Why RV-sharing tech company launched an insurtech

Outdoorsy, an RV rental and travel marketplace,had a problem: With traditional insurance, RV owners could lose coverage when renting out their RVs due to a commercial exclusion clause. The solution: The company launched an insurtech company, Roamly, to eliminate the “gray zone” that traditionally comes with renting RVs. “What we...
U.K.theiet.org

Right to repair laws come into effect in bid to cut e-waste

The UK’s ‘right to repair’ laws, which will mandate that manufacturers of washing machines, dishwashers and other appliances provide spare parts for purchase, come into effect from today. The new rules also include energy efficiency rules and provisions to tackle premature obsolescence – a practice manufacturers use to artificially shorten...
InternetInternational Business Times

Facebook AI Guru Says Regulate Its Use, Not The Tech

Artificial intelligence itself should not be targeted by regulators, but how it is used, Facebook's top executive developing the technology told AFP. "I am generally in favour of regulating a particular application rather than a technology" in general, Yann LeCun, said in an interview. Facebook's chief AI scientist and one...
BusinessFinancial Times

Lenin’s rope may help tame the dominance of Big Tech

Those struggling to curb the power of Big Tech should consider the theory of Vladimir Lenin’s rope. “When it comes time to hang the capitalists, they will vie with each other for the rope contract,” Lenin is supposed to have said (even if there is little evidence that he ever did).
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Consumers given ‘right to repair’ to tackle obsolescence

Home products such as washing machines and dishwashers must be easier to repair under new standards to tackle “premature obsolescence”.From Thursday, manufacturers are legally obliged to make spare parts for products available to consumers for the first time.The new legal right for repairs is designed to mean electrical appliances can be fixed easily and extend the lifespan of products by up to 10 years.Premature obsolescence is when a short lifespan is deliberately built into an appliance by manufacturers which leads to unnecessary and costly replacements for the consumer.More than 1.5 million tonnes of electrical waste is generated in the UK...
TechnologyHot Hardware

British Law Enforcing Right To Repair Goes Into Effect But Ridiculously Excludes Phones And Other Tech

Right to repair is a testy topic that garners a strong response from people on both sides of the argument. Despite this, a British right to repair law is coming into effect today, requiring manufacturers to make spare parts available to consumers and third-party repair companies. However, not all that glitters is gold, it seems, as there are some major caveats to this law.
BusinessForbes

Your Tech Company Needs 'Startup IQ'

Co-Founder and CEO of the Copenhagen-based company Contractbook supported by Gradient Ventures, Bessemer Venter Partners and Tiger Global. In the first season of the TV series Halt and Catch Fire, the young, rebellious developer Cameron has impressed with her coding abilities, but she is tired of her rigid superior and wants to prove she can lead the entire software team more efficiently: faster delivery, half the cost. She installs the text-based adventure cult game Colossal Cave Adventure on her colleagues' computers and organizes an old-fashioned LAN party for the developer team. The next day, she gathers the team and asks who completed the game by breaking the code. Some raise their hands. She nods and says that the developers who cheated can stay. The rest can leave.