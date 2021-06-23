Mariners' Tom Murphy: Takes seat Wednesday

Montero (5-3) took the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs on four hits and recording one strikeout over one inning. Montero was tasked with preserving a 3-3 tie after the Mariners had knotted the game up in the top of the sixth, but he allowed a three-run home run to Bo Bichette that gave Toronto a lead it wouldn't relinquish. The veteran right-hander, who was brought in this offseason with the intent of having him serve as the full-time closer, continues to spiral, as he's now allowed multiple earned runs in three straight appearances and in five of his last eight outings overall.