Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Takes seat Wednesday

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Murphy isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rockies. Murphy went 1-for-3 with a run and a strikeout Tuesday, but he continues to alternate starts behind the plate. Luis Torrens will start at catcher and bat sixth.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Torrens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Rockies#Strikeout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Tom Murphy sitting for Seattle Sunday afternoon

Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Murphy is being replaced behind the plate by Luis Torrens against Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 153 plate appearances this season, Murphy has a .178 batting average with a .607...
MLBnumberfire.com

Tom Murphy sitting for Seattle Friday night

Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Murphy is being replaced behind the plate by Luis Torrens against Rays starter Michael Wacha. In 149 plate appearances this season, Murphy has a .176 batting average with a .610...
MLBFOX Sports

Rockies take 3-game slide into matchup with Mariners

LINE: Mariners -105, Rockies -112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. The Mariners are 24-15 in home games in 2020. Seattle's team on-base percentage of .289 is last in the MLB. Ty France leads the team with an OBP of .354.
MLBMLB

Kelenic, J-Rod, Hancock make Futures Game

SEATTLE -- The Mariners will be well-represented at this year’s SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, as outfielders Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodríguez and right-hander Emerson Hancock were selected on Wednesday to take part in the July 11 event at Coors Field in Denver. Seattle’s three representatives are tied with the host...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Bauers: Takes seat against left-hander

Bauers is not starting Tuesday against the Blue Jays and left-hander Robbie Ray. Bauers has been a consistent presence in the Seattle starting nine since being acquired from Cleveland on June 10. He'll get a breather Tuesday, however, as Ty France mans first base and Luis Torrens serves as the DH.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Blue Jays await bullpen reinforcement, take on Mariners

Help for the Toronto Blue Jays' bullpen could arrive as early as Wednesday night when the Jays go for a series win against the visiting Seattle Mariners in Buffalo. Right-hander Adam Cimber, who has a submarine delivery, could join the Blue Jays for the second game of the three-game series.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Rafael Montero: Takes third loss Tuesday

Montero (5-3) took the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs on four hits and recording one strikeout over one inning. Montero was tasked with preserving a 3-3 tie after the Mariners had knotted the game up in the top of the sixth, but he allowed a three-run home run to Bo Bichette that gave Toronto a lead it wouldn't relinquish. The veteran right-hander, who was brought in this offseason with the intent of having him serve as the full-time closer, continues to spiral, as he's now allowed multiple earned runs in three straight appearances and in five of his last eight outings overall.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tom Murphy out of Mariners' Saturday lineup against White Sox

Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy is not starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Murphy will receive a breather after Luis Torrens was moved behind the plate, Jake Fraley was picked as Seattle's designated hitter, and Taylor Trammell was chosen as the Mariners' starting center fielder. Per Baseball...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: In lineup for third straight game

Murphy will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter and bat seventh Wednesday against the Blue Jays. After going 2-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 9-3 loss, Murphy will stick in the lineup for the third game in a row, but he had started in just four of the Mariners' nine contests prior to Sunday. Murphy appears to have at least temporarily moved behind Luis Torrens on the depth chart at catcher, though Murphy should still pick up a handful of starts per week.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Pockets win Wednesday

Graveman (2-0) walked one without allowing a hit over 1.2 scoreless innings to pick up the win in Wednesday's 9-7 extra-inning victory over the Blue Jays. He didn't strike out a batter. The 30-year-old entered the game in the eighth inning and was still the pitcher of record when Dylan...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Takes seat Saturday

Lowrie isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Lowrie returned to the lineup for Friday's series opener in New York but went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Tony Kemp will start at the keystone and bat second.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Luis Garcia: Takes seat Friday

Garcia is out of the lineup Friday against the Mets. The 21-year-old was expected to start against right-handed pitching with Starlin Castro (personal) on the restricted list, but lefty Joey Lucchesi is starting for New York. Castro was actually reinstated to the active roster Friday, though he'll sit for a day before rejoining the lineup while Jordy Mercer starts at third base. According to Maria Torres of The Athletic, a return trip to the minors wouldn't be surprising for Garcia since Washington is back up to full strength in the infield. The Nationals also likely will need outfield depth with Andrew Stevenson (oblique) sidelined.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Takes seat for matinee

McCann isn't starting Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals. McCann will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Tomas Nido will start behind the dish in the matinee and bat eighth.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Billy McKinney: Takes seat for Game 2

McKinney isn't starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals. McKinney had started each of the last six games, but he'll get a breather after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Saturday's matinee. Kevin Pillar will shift to right field while Albert Almora starts in center field.
HockeyCBS Sports

Rangers' Brock Holt: Takes seat Saturday

Holt isn't starting Saturday's game against Minnesota. Holt will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout Friday. Charlie Culberson will start at third base and bat ninth.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Takes seat Sunday

Beaty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks. With starts in five of the Dodgers' previous six games, Beaty has been the main beneficiary of Max Muncy (oblique) being moved to the injured list June 12. Albert Pujols will fill in at first base Sunday while Beaty rests, but both players look as though they could see a reduction of playing time in the near future. Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that he expects both Muncy and Cody Bellinger (hamstring) to return from the injured list within the next few days, and Corey Seager (hand) could be ready to rejoin the Dodgers as early as next week.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Pat Valaika: Takes seat Monday

Valaika isn't starting Monday's game against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Valaika had started four of the last five games over Stevie Wilkerson at second base and went 2-for-12 with two runs, two walks and four strikeouts during that time. He'll get a breather while Wilkerson starts at the hot corner and bats eighth.