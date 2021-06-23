Cancel
MLB

Brewers' Keston Hiura: Promotion official

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

The Brewers recalled Hiura from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. Hiura mostly served as a short-side platoon player at first base in his last stint with the big club that ran from late May through early June, going 2-for-29 with 16 strikeouts before he was sent back to the minors. The 24-year-old has resumed raking since returning to Nashville (1.065 OPS, 25.5 percent strikeout rate in 11 games), and the Brewers could envision Hiura taking on a full-time role as he returns to Milwaukee as a replacement for his former platoon mate, Daniel Vogelbach (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Hiura will join the lineup for Wednesday's series finale in Arizona, batting sixth versus Diamondbacks southpaw Caleb Smith.

www.cbssports.com
Keston Hiura
Daniel Vogelbach
#Brewers#Diamondbacks#Series Finale
