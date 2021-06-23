Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Socks solo homer

Souza went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 3-0 win over Arizona. Souza played 72 games with the Diamondbacks in 2018, clubbing five homers and driving in 29 runs. He's struggled to find his footing in the league since, but the Dodgers gave him another chance in the big leagues after he put up a strong showing with their Triple-A club earlier this season. The 32-year-old came through with the big hit in Friday's win, belting a solo shot to left field in the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie and send Los Angeles on to victory. Souza has gone 2-for-6 in two games with the Dodgers thus far.