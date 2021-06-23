Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Socks solo homer

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBarnes hit a solo home run in a pinch-hit appearance during Tuesday's loss to San Diego. The Dodgers' offense was quiet most of the game but pushed across a run in the eighth frame. With the team trailing by two in the ninth, Barnes was called upon to pinch hit and cut the deficit in half with a solo shot off Mark Melancon. The long ball accounted for his first RBI in what has been a rough month for the backstop -- he is batting only .174 in June, though he has worked five walks to register a respectable .321 OBP.

