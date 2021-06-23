Brewers' Keston Hiura: Officially recalled, starting

Well, I really hope you were smarter than me and didn't have Matt Manning in any of your lineups Monday, because that was a disaster. He finished with a 22.09 ERA and minus-12 Fantasy points on CBS. Anyway, let's talk hitting. It's been an awesome season for Jared Walsh as he's batting .283 with 18 home runs. However, those numbers seem very influenced by April. Since May 1, Walsh is batting .260 with a 32% strikeout rate and a 55% ground ball rate. It's the opposite of what you want from a power bat. I would shop him around while the overall numbers still look respectable.