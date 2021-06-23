Cancel
MLB

Brewers' Keston Hiura: Officially recalled, starting

 9 days ago

Hiura was recalled by the Brewers on Wednesday. Hiura spent just over two weeks with Triple-A Nashville, but he'll return to the big-league club and should serve as the primary first baseman after Daniel Vogelbach suffered a "significant" hamstring strain and was placed on the 10-day injured list. The 24-year-old brought his strikeout rate down to 25.5 percent in his most recent minor-league stint, and he'll attempt to translate his Triple-A success to production at the top level. Hiura will bat sixth and play first base against Arizona on Wednesday.

Keston Hiura
Daniel Vogelbach
Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach is placed on the injured list, leading to another callup for Keston Hiura

PHOENIX – The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping the third time is finally the charm for Keston Hiura. The first baseman returned Wednesday after his second stint with Triple-A Nashville was unexpectedly cut short when Daniel Vogelbach was placed on the injured list after straining his left hamstring on a crazy baserunning play in the previous night’s 5-0 win at Chase Field.
Hiura the hero in Milwaukee's "re-opening day"

MILWAUKEE, Wis — Keston Hiura put the Brewers on the board in the seventh inning with a solo homerun and then had the walk-off winner in the bottom of the eleventh inning. Milwaukee trailed 4 nothing, but rallied thanks to the long ball. Hiura hit a homerun in the 7th, Kolten Wong added another in the 8th, and then in the 9th Willy Adames tied the game with a two-run shot.
Brewers expected to call up Keston Hiura, give him another shot to make his mark

Sources tell FanSided that the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to call up Keston Hiura from Triple-A Nashville again, giving him another chance to stick in the majors. This season has not gone well for Keston Hiura, with the talented young infielder bouncing back and forth between the majors and minors as he tries to find his footing. Across two separate stints with the Brewers this season he’s slashed .130/.217/.220 across 122 plate appearances with 48 strikeouts and just seven extra-base hits.
'Normal is good' as Hiura returns to the bigs

PHOENIX -- These were not the circumstances anyone envisioned for Keston Hiura’s latest attempt to regain a foothold in the Major Leagues, but Hiura was determined to make it work. The Brewers promoted their former first-round Draft pick back to the big leagues early Wednesday, after first baseman Daniel Vogelbach...
Hiura, Lauer lead Crew to 5th straight win

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers celebrated American Family Field’s return to full capacity by sweeping the Rockies. First place will be on the line in the National League Central when the Cubs visit a surging Brewers team coming off Sunday’s 5-0 win over Colorado. Keston Hiura homered for the second time in three days and drove in three runs, Omar Narváez hit a two-run shot and Eric Lauer pitched six shutout innings for Milwaukee’s fifth consecutive win.
Fantasy Baseball Today: Corey Seager shut down, Kyle Schwarber mashing, Keston Hiura and Willy Adames red hot

Well, I really hope you were smarter than me and didn't have Matt Manning in any of your lineups Monday, because that was a disaster. He finished with a 22.09 ERA and minus-12 Fantasy points on CBS. Anyway, let's talk hitting. It's been an awesome season for Jared Walsh as he's batting .283 with 18 home runs. However, those numbers seem very influenced by April. Since May 1, Walsh is batting .260 with a 32% strikeout rate and a 55% ground ball rate. It's the opposite of what you want from a power bat. I would shop him around while the overall numbers still look respectable.
Milwaukee-Pittsburgh Runs

Brewers second. Tyrone Taylor walks. Jace Peterson triples to right center field. Tyrone Taylor scores. Keston Hiura strikes out swinging. Jackie Bradley Jr. doubles to deep right field. Jace Peterson scores. Corbin Burnes lines out to shallow left field to Ke'Bryan Hayes. Kolten Wong strikes out swinging. 2 runs, 2...
Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/16/21: Negro Leagues, Tyler Glasnow, and Nick Madrigal

Good morning everybody! Alright, here’s some links for you today. Things were supposed to improve for minor leaguers following the contraction of 40 teams. Evidently not. (2/3) We’re told that members of the Baysox will receive ~$900 after taxes for their entire 2-week homestand and are on their own for housing beginning tomorrow at 11 AM. We’re told that some players simply cannot afford to spend roughly 80% of their paycheck on the team hotel.
Ryan McMahon starting for Rockies against Brewers

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. McMahon will bat fifth and start on third base in place of Josh Fuentes. He will be preceded in the order by Trevor Story and followed by C.J. Cron.
Derek Fisher starting for Brewers Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Derek Fisher is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Fisher is getting the nod in right field while batting sixth in the order against Rockies starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. In 3 plate appearances this season, Fisher has yet to reach base.
Brewers Mark Friday, June 25 as Official 'Re-Opening Day,' Game Time Moved to 3:10 P.M.

Tickets On Sale Friday, June 4 at Festive “Tropical Tailgate” Event with Free Food, Drink and Limited Edition “Re-Opening Day” T-Shirts for First 500 Fans. MILWAUKEE—The Milwaukee Brewers 2021 Home Opener on April 1 was anything but traditional, with limited capacity and few of the traditional festivities that are a staple of Opening Day. Accordingly, the Brewers announced today that June 25 – the first game this year that American Family Field will be at 100 percent capacity – will officially be “Re-Opening Day 2021.”
Brewers' Eric Lauer: Awarded another start

Lauer will start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Milwaukee is in the midst of a stretch of 16 games in 16 days, so Lauer will temporarily remain part of a six-man rotation as manager Craig Counsell looks to build in some extra rest for the team's top five starters. Lauer underwhelmed his last time out June 14 versus the Reds, giving up four runs on five hits and four walks over five innings to take his third loss of the season. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect better results from the lefty this weekend at hitter-friendly Coors Field.
Stephen Vogt starting for Diamondbacks versus Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Stephen Vogt is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Vogt will start at catcher over Daulton Varsho and hit eighth. Caleb Smith will be on the bump for the Diamondbacks. numberFire’s models project Vogt for 7.7 FanDuel...
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Not starting Saturday

Narvaez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rockies. Narvaez started each of the last two contests and went 1-for-6 with a double, two runs, three walks and two strikeouts. Manny Pina will start behind the plate and bat fifth.
Brewers' Brett Anderson: Exits Monday's start early

Anderson exited his Monday start against the Diamondbacks with one out in the second inning due to an undisclosed issue, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. He allowed three runs on five hits before being replaced by Trevor Richards. The reason for Anderson's early departure isn't known at this point....
Rockies start fast but end up with series split vs. Brewers

The Colorado Rockies split a four-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, taking the first two games on Thursday and Friday before a pair of one-run losses over the weekend. The Rockies, after a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres, started quickly against the Brewers. Colorado jumped...