Bengals' Chris Evans: Shows pass-catching potential

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Evans displayed "sure hands and smooth route running" during the Bengals' OTAs and minicamp, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Though Joe Mixon remains the Bengals' clear-cut top back and Samaje Perine is on hand to spell him in early down situations, Evans' pass-catching skills could lead to a role in the team's offense following the offseason departure of Giovani Bernard. In order to cement a spot in the team's backfield pecking order, however, Evans -- a rookie sixth-round pick -- will need to continue to impress in training camp, where he'll compete for slotting with Perine, Trayveon Williams, Jacques Patrick and Pooka Williams.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
