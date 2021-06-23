Bengals' Chris Evans: Shows pass-catching potential

It’s draft night. It was only right to go RB in the first round, then three straight receivers to start. Some call it Hero RB. Then, T.J. Hockenson was there in the fifth, while the last elite QB was there in the sixth. Instead of force picking an RB in the seventh, you take the value of a fourth receiver. Now, it’s the eighth round, and it’s time to patch up the RB2 slot with a rotation of two or three backs. Here are three names to consider while on the clock.