From the Editor: Team Player

During his college days at the University of Dallas, our features director, J. K. Nickell, played point guard on the varsity basketball squad, where his approach to the game foreshadowed his career in journalism. J. K. routinely gave up shooting opportunities in favor of deft passes that helped his teammates score. He was more likely to lead the team in assists than in points. His quiet, unselfish manner sometimes frustrated his coaches—but it has endeared him to colleagues here at Texas Monthly, where his editing elevates tales like this month’s cover story on pioneering Black lawman Bass Reeves.