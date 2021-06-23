Episode 68: Living in North Korea as a Christian

Demonstrators toppled a statue of Canadian public education official Egerton Ryerson in Toronto on Sunday in growing anger over the deaths of more than 200 children at one of his schools. The remains of the 215 children were found in a mass, unmarked grave earlier this year at one of the so-called “residential schools” for native children he was instrumental in founding."The 215 children represent stories that our survivors have had for many decades, talking about children that never came home, children that were murdered, children that died through premature causes within the schools and who never received adequate...