Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Episode 68: Living in North Korea as a Christian

persecution.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustody of 13-Year-Old Christian Girl Awarded to 30-Year-Old Muslim Man in Pakistan. 06/23/2021 Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, a 13-year-old Christian girl was abducted, forcefully married, and forcefully converted to Islam last month in Gujranwala, Pakistan. Despite evidence of the Christian girl’s minor status, a judge awarded custody of the girl to a 30-year-old Muslim man claiming to be her husband. Nayab Gill ...

www.persecution.org
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Islam#Morning Star News#Christians#Ercc#Canadian#Ngo#Cbc#Pakistani#Anti Muslim#Mali 06 23 2021#Catholic#Lacroix International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
ChinaPosted by
UPI News

North Korea calls attention to new beachside 'holiday camp'

June 28 (UPI) -- North Korea is highlighting a beach resort in new publicity material that promotes the Thongchon Holiday Camp for Diplomatic Corps in Kangwon Province, in a move that appeared to be targeting international travelers. Pyongyang's Foreign Languages Publishing House issued a new pictorial that features a pristine...
POTUSWashington Post

Aquino, Philippine ex-leader who challenged China, is buried

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III was buried Saturday with thousands lining the streets of Manila to remember him for standing up to China in bitter territorial disputes, striking a peace deal with Muslim guerrillas and defending democracy in the Southeast Asian nation where his parents helped topple a dictator.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Statue toppled as Pope fails to apologise over 215 indigenous children found dead in catholic school in Canada

Demonstrators toppled a statue of Canadian public education official Egerton Ryerson in Toronto on Sunday in growing anger over the deaths of more than 200 children at one of his schools. The remains of the 215 children were found in a mass, unmarked grave earlier this year at one of the so-called “residential schools” for native children he was instrumental in founding."The 215 children represent stories that our survivors have had for many decades, talking about children that never came home, children that were murdered, children that died through premature causes within the schools and who never received adequate...
ReligionTennessee Tribune

It Is Dangerous To Be An Ahmadi In Pakistan, Says US Expert

LONDON — On the issue of Ahmadi Muslims being a frequent target of blasphemy laws in Pakistan, Knox Thames, a former U.S. adviser on religious minorities in Asia, said it has become quite dangerous to be an Ahmadi in Pakistan. Thames, a visiting expert at the United States Institute of...
ReligionWyoming Tribune Eagle

McDaniel: Some Christians are helping to divide our country

Conspiracy theories about Jesus were ubiquitous from the beginning when Herod assembled chief priests and scribes to ask about this child who was yet unborn. Using scripture as the basis, a common trait of conspiracy theorists, they told the king this is “the Messiah.” Herod is so frightened by their theory that he attempted to kill all the newborn of Israel to make sure this Messiah did not live.
Worldpersecution.org

Elderly Couple in India Faces Social Boycott After Conversion to Christianity

Since 2018, Jaga and his wife have suffered from a severe case of tuberculosis, a lung disease caused by bacteria. Jaga sacrificed many animals to their gods and goddesses, went to many different doctors, and tried various medications, however, nothing worked. One day, Jaga and his wife heard about Jesus healing the sick from local Christians. Interested to learn more, they attended a church service in secret.
SocietyWBAL Radio

International rights group accuses China of 'crimes against humanity'

(NEW YORK) -- Amnesty International on Thursday officially branded China’s actions against its Turkic Muslim population as “crimes against humanity.”. “Muslims living in Xinjiang may be the most closely surveyed population in the world,” Jonathan Loeb, senior crisis adviser with Amnesty International, told reporters. In conjunction with the announcement, the...
Militarypersecution.org

Attacks on Churches by Burmese Military Forces on the Rise

(International Christian Concern) – There has been a rise in attacks against churches in the past several weeks. In several towns in Kayah and Shan states, located in eastern Myanmar, fighting between the Burmese military and local militias has led to eight Christian churches being damaged since May 20. Five civilians who were sheltering inside the churches were also killed.
Foreign PolicyTimes Daily

North Korea's foreign minister says no interest in US talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s foreign minister on Wednesday said his country is not even considering a resumption of stalled nuclear talks with the United States, dismissing hopes expressed by U.S. and South Korean officials for a quick resumption of negotiations. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
Worldpersecution.org

Saudi Arabia Lacks a Christian Church Building

(International Christian Concern) – Saudi Arabia recently launched Vision 2030, a plan to develop the country beyond oil dependence, though a strategic part is to promote a secular image in a culture historically marked by ultra-conservative Islam. Though foreign Christians and a number of Muslim Background Believers (MBBs) live in Saudi Arabia, Christians cannot publicly practice their faith and worship.
EconomyPosted by
UPI News

Report: North Korea resuming maritime trade with China

June 29 (UPI) -- Shipping routes between China and North Korea are reopening after months of little to no activity, according to a South Korean press report. Seoul Pyongyang News reported Tuesday that shipping channels between the Chinese port of Dalian and North Korea's Nampo port were active, citing a source in the Chinese border city of Dandong.
Worldpersecution.org

Christians Suffering at the Intersection of Persecution and the Pandemic in India

(International Christian Concern) – On May 31, 2021, Indian authorities took four Christian family members into custody. According to local reports, the four Christians were accused by radical Hindu nationalists of breaking COVID-19 lockdown protocols and violating the state’s anti-conversion laws by merely gathering in their own home for prayer.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Trudeau calls for pope to apologise on Canadian soil after remains of hundreds of First Nations people found at Catholic schools

Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau has called on the Pope to apologise on Canadian soil for the more than 751 people who were either killed or died from negligence under the Catholic Residential School system in the country. Two unmarked graves have been found at the sites of residential schools formerly operated by the Catholic church (though some of the residential schools were ran by other Christian sects).Under Canada's 1894 Indian Act, First Nations children were forced to attend day schools, industrial schools or residential schools, an effort intended on its face to educate them but serving the dual purpose...
POTUSNPR

North Korea Says It Will Stop Trying To Overthrow South Korea. Why now?

People who closely watch North Korea are studying the clues that emerged from that secretive regime, and they see a very subtle change in a document released by the government. At least on paper, it seems, North Korea's leaders have altered their stance about bringing communist revolution to South Korea. NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Seoul.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

No pets, no cowboys: North Korea’s new political restrictions

North Korea it is one of the richest countries in the world, according to the latest report that the International Monetary Fund published last April. This wealth is not linked to the freedom of its citizens and, far from it, to the fact that the poverty of Korean society is not a constant compared to its supreme leader Kim Jong Un.
Religionthewestsidegazette.com

‘I Fear For My Life After Freeing Death Row Christians,’ Says Pakistani Lawyer

Saif Malook left Pakistan’s Lahore High Court with his head held high on June 3. He had secured freedom for his clients, Shagufta Kausar and her husband Shafqat Emmanuel, impoverished Pakistani Christians sentenced to death for blasphemy. Their convictions had just been overturned on appeal. But almost immediately, Malook’s smile...
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

EXPLAINER: How bad is the pandemic in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — After saying for months that it kept the coronavirus at bay, North Korea on Wednesday came closest to admitting that its anti-virus campaign has been less than perfect. Kim Jong Un’s mention of a “great crisis” created by a “crucial” failure in national pandemic...
PoliticsThe Guardian

China issues furious response after Canada condemns human rights record

Canada has led more than 40 countries in expressing serious concerns over Beijing’s repressive actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet, prompting a furious response from Beijing over Canada’s colonial history. The exchange at the UN human rights council on Tuesday marks the latest downturn in relations between Canada and...
WorldWashington Post

American journalist detained after Myanmar military coup describes being tortured

An American journalist who was detained for three months in Myanmar says he was tortured and feared he would die in an interrogation cell. Nathan Maung, editor in chief of the news website Kamayut Media, told reporters last week that Myanmar security forces punched and slapped him before he was deported to the United States on June 15.