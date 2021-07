Sports betting in Louisiana has hit a new roadblock and is now delayed for the foreseeable future. Louisiana residents won't be able to wager on sports in the state until a new gambling regulatory chief is appointed. Former Gaming Control Board Chairman Mike Noel resigned June 9. Noel was a Louisiana State Police Commander at the time of the death of Ronald Greene in 2019. He resigned before having to answer questions from a Louisiana Senate committee about his actions while in command.