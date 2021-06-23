Cancel
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs are returning to St. Joseph for training camp. Here’s the schedule

Wichita Eagle
 9 days ago

The Chiefs are returning to St. Joseph for training camp next month. And fans are invited to join them. The Chiefs will open training camp July 28 on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, they announced Wednesday. The camp will conclude Aug. 18. It will be...

