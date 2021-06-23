Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Loki’: The Coolest Episode 3 Easter Eggs

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Y105
Y105
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 3 of Loki. After spending two hours building up the Time-Keepers and the Time Variance Authority, both of them barely appear on this week’s Loki. Instead, Tom Hiddleston’s title character and the new variant of Loki played by Sophia Di Martino accidentally teleport themselves to futuristic alien world. Unfortunately, their “TemPad” runs out of batteries along the way, stranding them with just hours to find a way home before the planet is destroyed in an apocalypse.

y105music.com
Community Policy
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Sophia Di Martino
Person
James Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Disney World#Episodes#Marvel Comics#Thor#The Infinity Stones#Loki Episode 3 Easter#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
Related
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

What is Loki’s Sexuality in Episode 3 of ‘Loki’?

What is Loki’s Sexuality in Episode 3 of ‘Loki’?. In episode 3 of the Disney+ series Loki, Tom Hiddleston and what we believed was Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) teamed up for survival, and the two had an informative heart-to-heart along the way. Many previously unknown truths about the characters...
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Marvel’s ‘Loki,’ explained: An episode-by-episode guide

The god of mischief takes off on a mysterious time adventure in “Loki,” the third Disney+ original series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the six-episode series, from director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron, picks up on a loose end created by the Avengers during their quest to save the universe in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). The film saw the heroes accidentally provide the captured Loki a magical means of escape during a visit to their past.
TV SeriesElite Daily

This Loki Easter Egg Has Fans Convinced Of A Major Theory

Loki may have revealed what the show’s villain looks like in Episode 2, but there’s still a ton of mystery surrounding the powerful, time-traveling variant. For one thing, fans still aren’t exactly sure of this variant’s identity, not to mention the fact that her motives are entirely unclear. However, eagle-eyed fans picked up on a tiny detail at the end of the episode that — along with a split-second shot from the trailer — may indicate the Loki variant is after the Soul Stone on Vormir. As any Marvel fan who watched Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame knows, that could majorly shake things up within the universe if the theory turns out to be true.
TV SeriesInverse

This incredible Loki Easter egg may reveal Sylvie’s shocking true identity

Sylvie’s a Loki variant. Or she’s Enchantress. Or she’s just a random rogue pretending to be Enchantress. Or maybe... Honestly, we’re not even sure anymore. But one thing is for certain. Sylvie shares an irrefutable link with Loki that surely means they have some tie to one another, be it familial, multiversal, or even romantic.
TV Seriesallears.net

The Newest Episode of ‘Loki’ is Now on Disney+!

Loki has been blowing our minds since it premiered two weeks ago. We’ve found hidden details in the episodes, took a deep dive into characters, and even saw Loki in his new costume out in Disneyland! The series is doing great so far – it became the number one show for Disney+ in just seven days. And it’s Wednesday, so you know what that means…
MoviesRegister Citizen

Missing Out on MCU Easter Eggs? Here's Every Marvel Movie to See Before Watching 'Loki'

Another week, another chapter of Marvel TV’s most elusive God of Mischief, Loki, now streaming on Disney+. Tom Hiddleston‘s titular villain takes the cake in whatever MCU movie he graces the screen for, this time as a slightly different Loki than the Loki we’ve known before. We’re halfway through the show’s run, but you might still be a little confused by all the Lokiception within, a fascinatingly weird mashup of alternate timelines, time travel, and multiple, variant Lokis.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki End Credits Scene Has A Major Avengers Easter Egg

Loki episode 4 ends with a game-changing post-credits scene, which contains a major (and plenty ominous) Avengers Easter egg in it. (Major Spoilers Follow!) After Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is seemingly deleted by TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), we find Loki actually waking up in another dimension entirely. There he's greeted by four new Loki variants, who warn him that he has to get moving in order to survive. What we've briefly seen of this new dimension indicates that it's a sort of dumpsite for the variants and variant realities the TVA has been pruning for years. One thing spotted in the background: the ruins of Avengers tower!
MoviesComicBook

Disney Shows Off Cruella Easter Eggs

Cruella is out right now, and Disney is giving the fans a look at some of the Easter Eggs in the film. On the D23 Twitter account, they posted a shot video laying out some of the cool details waiting for people when they sit down with the movie. For example, did you know that Cruella was based on Tallulah Bankhead? Well, both versions of the puppy nemesis draw inspiration from her. Also, Bankhead actually appears in the film via footage on an old TV. The account also mentions Regents Park as a common thread between the animated feature and this year’s release. You can probably expect more of these fun nods whenever Cruella's sequel gets formally announced. Check out the video down below.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Rick and Morty’s “Mortplicity” Is Hiding an Behind-the-Scenes Easter Egg

If Rick and Morty‘s latest episode strained your brain watching it, imagine writing it. While talking about the making of “Mortplicity”, episode writer Albro Lundy broke down the challenges of creating a never-ending cycle of AI-related revelations and betrayals. He also revealed the behind-the-scenes Easter egg you probably missed. “Mortyplicity”...
TV Serieshighdesertdaily.com

The Simpsons Assemble! Disney+ Announces New Short “The Good, The Bart, And The Loki” Premiering July 7

(Victor Valley)– Disney+ announced “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki,” a new Marvel-themed short from “The Simpsons” premiering Wednesday, July 7. In the new short coming exclusively to Disney+, Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Super Heroes and villains.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

New ‘Loki’ Crossover Featuring ‘The Simpsons’ Coming to Disney+

Disney+ has come out with one incredible slate of Marvel series this year — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and most recently, Loki, have all been huge hits. Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, even had the highest amount of viewers for any Disney+ Original debut episode to date. The...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki’ Features Clever ‘Avengers’ Easter Egg

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki featured an insanely clever Avengers easter egg that confirmed when the Battle of New York took place. Loki is one of Marvel Studios and Disney Plus’ most imaginative series, giving us greater insight into how the cinematic universe functions on a metaphysical level. With the TVA being all-knowing, we’ve seen glimpses of future events in the MCU, such as apocalypses and retellings of past events, with the 2012 Loki witnessing three films worth of exposition regarding his already mapped out future. Of course, there are also less serious easter eggs in the Tom Hiddleston series that give us further context regarding events that have already happened in the MCU. Namely, there’s a clever easter egg surrounding the actual date when the Battle of New York took place in The Avengers.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Loki continues to play with Marvel history — and I’m loving it

Editor's note: beware, spoilers for Loki episode 4 ahead! What looks good on the pages of a comic doesn’t always look good on the big screen, especially with the more outlandish designs from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Superhero movies, the MCU included, always have to grapple with that fact, and typically avoid some of the more ridiculous designs.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

‘Loki’ Star Sophia Di Martino On Sylvie’s Future In The MCU

There’s still two more Loki episodes to go. One of the most interesting components of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Loki is the multitude of variants present in the series. The most important variant, at this point at least, is Sylvie, who first revealed herself in the second episode of the series. It turned out that the variant that the TVA was so hellbent on catching was none other than Lady Loki, or Sylvie, played by Sophia Di Martino. In the subsequent episodes, fans saw the affinity that Sylvie and Loki shared, which should lead to interesting developments as the series comes to a close.