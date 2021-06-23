Cancel
Art in Bloom Starts Tomorrow at the MAC!

theweektoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough Wednesday, June 23| Pick your Piece of Art. All are invited to participate! Visit the MAC galleries to view the current show, Willoughby Elliott: A Retrospective. Choose one of the works on display to inspire your artistic floral creation. There will be only one designer or design team per artwork - be sure to check with MAC staff when selecting your inspirational artwork. Designers may use any available MAC pedestals for displaying arrangements but are encouraged to bring their own unique stand of appropriate size and height. Eden Florist of Marion, a supporter of many MAC productions, is a great place for sourcing materials! All arrangements should be delivered to the Marion Art Center on Thursday, June 24 by 12:00pm.

